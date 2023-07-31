Great Britain hockey's Bandurak's battle to the top

Nick Bandurak was part of the Team England side that won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

It's an understatement to say Nick Bandurak took the scenic route to hockey’s summit, writes Sportsbeat's Tom Harle.

He got halfway, came back to base camp and then scaled that mountain solo without the advantages of his peers.

After representing England at every age group, it took the Wolverhampton star nearly a decade to break into the senior squad.

“For nine years I was on the outside looking in,” said Bandurak.

“There were times - and I would never outwardly admit it - but I believed my chance had gone.

“I was 28 when I went through the trial process, I was 29 when I got my first cap. That rarely, rarely happens.

“You try to stay as optimistic as you can. These past nine years have been about doing what I do and trusting that my game will pay off.”y

Bandurak combined sport with full-time jobs at schools and in the marketing sector, as well as founding a coaching business.

Scoring a hatful of goals in club hockey for Holcombe, he eventually forced his way into international reckoning and made his England debut in February 2022.

“It’s a mind-numbingly defiant belief and confidence that I’m doing the right thing,” he said.

“That’s been so tough, putting the work in when you’re not guaranteed the outcome that you want.

“Ultimately it’s the journey that I fell in love with. I realised aged 23 that I loved the journey as much as what I believed the destination would be.

“I wouldn’t change a single thing about the way I’ve approached the last few years.

“That focus on the process got me here and I recognise the change in my game over the last few years that have allowed me to come into international hockey and compete.”

Bandurak is now one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing him to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – this is vital for his pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

He’s done more than compete, scoring 22 goals in his first 24 international games.

“I enjoy scoring goals - it’s something I’ve always done,” he said. “A coach, Colin Dexter, who I first worked with at nine years old, said I would get so much more enjoyment and learning out of the game if I found out different ways of scoring goals.

“Rather than in training, trying to score six or seven of the same goal, he would put a limit on the type of goal I’d be able to score. He moulded what worked for me and created an arsenal of finishes that I’m comfortable with.”

Having won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham last summer, he made his World Cup debut as England reached the quarter-finals in India.

“I learned what a big tournament was about at the Commonwealth Games and the goalposts move very quickly,” he said.

“A few months ago I’d have given my right arm for a trial, then I’d have given my right arm for a cap, a goal, then a tournament, now I have a medal.”

Now the aim is an Olympic debut in Paris, with Great Britain able to qualify at August’s European Championships and at qualifying tournaments in early 2024.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics only one year away, the Games are set to inspire people and communities all across the country. Bandurak hopes that by sharing his story it will give others motivation to get involved into sport, showing that it’s never too late to give up on your dreams.

“To go to the Olympics in Paris would be surreal,” he said. What’s served me really well is staying present but you can't not be aware of the Olympics.

There’s a lot of improvement for me to make personally, in order to get to that level and have an impact on that stage.

“The goalposts moved the morning after we won gold in Birmingham. That's why we love this game, and I’m enjoying the ride like you wouldn’t believe.”

