Great Britain fastest in women's Team Pursuit qualifier at Glasgow Track World Cup

The second round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup kicked off with the opening night at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow on Thursday.

The four days of track racing began with the women's and men's Team Pursuit qualifiers. Great Britain's women's team of Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson posted the fastest time of 4:16.037 to beat Germany and France.

The Danish men's team of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Roden Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen were the fastest of the men's teams. They beat Italy and France to take the top spot in the qualifying round.





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:16.037 Neah Evans Katie Archibald Elinor Barker Eleanor Dickinson 2 Germany 0:04:17.414 Franziska Brausse Lisa Brennauer Lisa Klein Mieke Kroger 3 France 0:04:21.036 Clara Copponi Marion Borras Valentine Fortin Marie le Net 4 Belgium 0:04:21.578 Lotte Kopecky Shari Bossuyt Jolien d'Hoore Annelies Dom 5 Italy 0:04:23.484 Vittoria Guazzini Chiara Consonni Simona Frapporti Silvia Valsecchi 6 Australia 0:04:23.638 Georgia Baker Kristina Clonan Alex Martin-wallace Macey Stewart 7 Ireland 0:04:26.299 Lara Gillespie Mia Griffin Kelly Murphy Alice Sharpe 8 Poland 0:04:32.603 Nikol Plosaj Karolina Karasiewicz Daria Pikulik Wiktoria Pikulik





