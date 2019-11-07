Great Britain fastest in women's Team Pursuit qualifier at Glasgow Track World Cup

The second round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup kicked off with the opening night at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow on Thursday. 

The four days of track racing began with the women's and men's Team Pursuit qualifiers. Great Britain's women's team of Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson posted the fastest time of 4:16.037 to beat Germany and France.

The Danish men's team of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Roden Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen were the fastest of the men's teams. They beat Italy and France to take the top spot in the qualifying round.


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Great Britain

0:04:16.037

Neah Evans

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Eleanor Dickinson

2

Germany

0:04:17.414

Franziska Brausse

Lisa Brennauer

Lisa Klein

Mieke Kroger

3

France

0:04:21.036

Clara Copponi

Marion Borras

Valentine Fortin

Marie le Net

4

Belgium

0:04:21.578

Lotte Kopecky

Shari Bossuyt

Jolien d'Hoore

Annelies Dom

5

Italy

0:04:23.484

Vittoria Guazzini

Chiara Consonni

Simona Frapporti

Silvia Valsecchi

6

Australia

0:04:23.638

Georgia Baker

Kristina Clonan

Alex Martin-wallace

Macey Stewart

7

Ireland

0:04:26.299

Lara Gillespie

Mia Griffin

Kelly Murphy

Alice Sharpe

8

Poland

0:04:32.603

Nikol Plosaj

Karolina Karasiewicz

Daria Pikulik

Wiktoria Pikulik


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Denmark

0:03:51.251

Lasse Norman Hansen

Julius Johansen

Frederik Roden Madsen

Rasmus Pedersen

2

Italy

0:03:52.088

Francesco Lamon

Liam Bertazzo

Simone Consonni

Filippo Ganna

3

France

0:03:53.964

Benjamin Thomas

Thomas Denis

Corentin Ermenault

Valentin Tabellion

4

Huub Wattbike Test test

0:03:53.715

John Archibald

Daniel Bigham

William Perrett

Jonathan Wale

5

Great Britain

0:03:54.495

Ethan Hayter

Edward Clancy

Charlie Tanfield

Oliver Wood

6

Switzerland

0:03:55.916

Thery Schir

Stefan Bissegger

Lukas Ruegg

Cyrille Thiery

7

Australia

0:03:57.832

Joshua Duffy

Leigh Howard

Conor Leahy

Godfrey Slattery

8

Germany

0:03:59.010

Richard Banusch

Maximilian Beyer

Jasper Frahm

Justin Wolf

9

Russian Federation

0:03:59.739

Nikita Bersenev

Lev Gonov

Ivan Smirnov

Gleb Syritsa

10

United States of America

0:04:00.890

Gavin Hoover

John Croom

Gregory Daniel

Ashton Lambie

11

Belgium

0:04:00.951

Robbe Ghys

Rune Herregodts

Gerben Thijssen

Fabio van den Bossche

12

Poland

0:04:04.713

Szymon Krawczyk

Bartosz Rudyk

Damian Slawek

Wojciech Ziolkowski

13

Ukraine

0:04:04.717

Vitaliy Hryniv

Volodymyr Dzhus

Roman Gladysh

Vladyslav Shcherban

