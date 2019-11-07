Great Britain fastest in women's Team Pursuit qualifier at Glasgow Track World Cup
The second round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup kicked off with the opening night at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow on Thursday.
The four days of track racing began with the women's and men's Team Pursuit qualifiers. Great Britain's women's team of Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson posted the fastest time of 4:16.037 to beat Germany and France.
The Danish men's team of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Roden Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen were the fastest of the men's teams. They beat Italy and France to take the top spot in the qualifying round.
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Great Britain
0:04:16.037
Neah Evans
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Eleanor Dickinson
2
Germany
0:04:17.414
Franziska Brausse
Lisa Brennauer
Lisa Klein
Mieke Kroger
3
France
0:04:21.036
Clara Copponi
Marion Borras
Valentine Fortin
Marie le Net
4
Belgium
0:04:21.578
Lotte Kopecky
Shari Bossuyt
Jolien d'Hoore
Annelies Dom
5
Italy
0:04:23.484
Vittoria Guazzini
Chiara Consonni
Simona Frapporti
Silvia Valsecchi
6
Australia
0:04:23.638
Georgia Baker
Kristina Clonan
Alex Martin-wallace
Macey Stewart
7
Ireland
0:04:26.299
Lara Gillespie
Mia Griffin
Kelly Murphy
Alice Sharpe
8
Poland
0:04:32.603
Nikol Plosaj
Karolina Karasiewicz
Daria Pikulik
Wiktoria Pikulik
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Denmark
0:03:51.251
Lasse Norman Hansen
Julius Johansen
Frederik Roden Madsen
Rasmus Pedersen
2
Italy
0:03:52.088
Francesco Lamon
Liam Bertazzo
Simone Consonni
Filippo Ganna
3
France
0:03:53.964
Benjamin Thomas
Thomas Denis
Corentin Ermenault
Valentin Tabellion
4
Huub Wattbike Test test
0:03:53.715
John Archibald
Daniel Bigham
William Perrett
Jonathan Wale
5
Great Britain
0:03:54.495
Ethan Hayter
Edward Clancy
Charlie Tanfield
Oliver Wood
6
Switzerland
0:03:55.916
Thery Schir
Stefan Bissegger
Lukas Ruegg
Cyrille Thiery
7
Australia
0:03:57.832
Joshua Duffy
Leigh Howard
Conor Leahy
Godfrey Slattery
8
Germany
0:03:59.010
Richard Banusch
Maximilian Beyer
Jasper Frahm
Justin Wolf
9
Russian Federation
0:03:59.739
Nikita Bersenev
Lev Gonov
Ivan Smirnov
Gleb Syritsa
10
United States of America
0:04:00.890
Gavin Hoover
John Croom
Gregory Daniel
Ashton Lambie
11
Belgium
0:04:00.951
Robbe Ghys
Rune Herregodts
Gerben Thijssen
Fabio van den Bossche
12
Poland
0:04:04.713
Szymon Krawczyk
Bartosz Rudyk
Damian Slawek
Wojciech Ziolkowski
13
Ukraine
0:04:04.717
Vitaliy Hryniv
Volodymyr Dzhus
Roman Gladysh
Vladyslav Shcherban