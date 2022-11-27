Great Britain facing away tie against unseeded Colombia in Davis Cup qualifier

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read

Great Britain face an away tie against unseeded Colombia in their Davis Cup 2023 qualifier in February.

Britain were handed a wild card for this year’s tournament but must travel to South America in their bid to qualify for next September’s group stage.

Colombia will choose the surface for their best-of-five-match qualifier, which starts a week after the Australian Open on either February 3-4 or 4-5.

The draw for the qualifiers took place in Malaga ahead of Sunday’s Davis Cup final between Canada and Australia.

Both Canada and Australia, who will contest this year’s Davis Cup final on Sunday, plus Italy and Spain have been handed wild cards for next year’s tournament.

Top seeds Croatia will play Austria in their qualifier, France face Hungary and the USA were drawn to play Uzbekistan, with 12 unseeded nations drawn to play 12 seeded teams.

Among the other qualifying matches, Germany face Switzerland and Novak Djokovic’s Serbia play Norway.

Britain failed to reach this year’s knockout stage after they lost 2-1 in September to the Netherlands in Glasgow, with Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury losing the deciding doubles rubber to Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

Murray led Britain to victory in the 2015 Davis Cup after beating David Goffin in the decisive singles rubber.

