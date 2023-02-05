Great Britain end 84-year wait for four-man bobsleigh world championship medal

Great Britain ended an 84-year wait for a four-man bobsleigh world championship medal after Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett claimed silver in St Moritz.

The British sled finished with a combined time of four minutes and 20.3 seconds to go level with Latvian pilot Emils Cipulis’ team, both 0.69 seconds behind German two-time Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich.

Pilot Hall was thrilled to make history as he and his team-mates became the first British quartet to step on a world championship podium since Frederick McEvoy steered GB to silver in 1939.

BRAD HALL, ARRAN GULLIVER, TAYLOR LAWRENCE & GREG CACKETT ARE SILVER MEDALLISTS AT THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🥈🥈🥈🥈 The lads make history by being the 1st 4-man team to MEDAL in a World Championships in 84 YEARS ‼️#teamgb #silvermedal #stmoritz pic.twitter.com/pVa20wb5lX — GBBobsleighSkeleton (@The_BBSA) February 5, 2023

He said: “It’s an incredible achievement and I’m really proud of the team. It’s been a hell of a long time since a four-man crew has won a World Championship medal. To be the ones who have bucked that trend is pretty special.

“We would have loved to win gold and we knew we had that in us but we have to be happy with silver – it’s an historic result and not something many people would have given us a chance of doing a couple of years ago.”