Great Britain’s David Weir finishes third in 22nd consecutive London Marathon

Great Britain’s David Weir finished third in the men’s wheelchair race as he completed his 22nd consecutive London Marathon.

The race was won by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, who also achieved a new course record of one hour, 26 minutes and 27 seconds.

Hug, who won the Paralympic Marathon and three other golds in the summer, is nicknamed ‘the Silver Bullet’ and put in a dominant performance.

He pulled away from 2019 champion Daniel Romanchuk, who finished second, at 13 miles and never looked back.

Weir managed to claim third after a battle with Canada’s 2020 winner Brent Lakatos in the final 100m.

The women’s wheelchair race also saw Switzerland come out on top as Manuela Schar claimed victory.

She also beat her own course record with a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 51 seconds.

Schar beat her previous record by six seconds.

