Great Big Paddle expected to be as great and big as ever

The Medicine Hat Paddling Club along with Tourism Medicine Hat are excited to be co-hosting the sixth annual Great Big Paddle on the South Saskatchewan River on July 10.

Rick Redmond, president of the Medicine Hat Paddling Club, is happy to be able to continue the tradition after having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19.

“It’s just great to be able to bring everybody back to the water,” Redmond said. “Even during COVID times, paddling was a great social distancing opportunity … We’re going to do it safely of course, following Alberta Health Services’ COVID guidelines. We’ll be talking to them right up to the day of the event so we can be sure we keep everybody as safe as possible. We’re going to do a staggered launch this year, but we’ll get everybody off hopefully right around 12:00 (at the Echo Dale Regional Park Boat Ramp) and paddle off down the river.”

Organizers expect the event to be well attended this year, especially after a long year of restrictions.

“We’re expecting it to be quite a big event this year. People are really looking for stuff to do and what’s better to do than sit in the sun on the river for a couple of hours with your friends, or family, or your dog or by yourself,” said Mo Cranker with Tourism Medicine Hat. “We have such easy access to the river and it’s so beautiful to go down there, and I think that’s something that not a lot of other cities have so easily available, and why not enjoy that on a Saturday afternoon.”

Redmond says it has been a popular event, even bringing in paddlers from surrounding areas.

“This has always been a well thought of event in the local area,” Redmond said. “We had paddlers from not only Medicine Hat, but from southern Saskatchewan and as far away as Calgary … The waterways through Medicine Hat have become a real tourist attraction over the last few years, and folks just love coming here to paddle on our river through the city.”

The Kona Ice Food Truck will be at the Strathcona Park Ramp, where paddlers will exit. Each participant will also receive “a real nice neck sun buff that’s been specially designed for the Great Big Paddle,” said Redmond.

The Great Big Paddle event is happy to include all paddlers, from kayakers to canoeists and paddle boarders to rafters of any and all experience levels. Redmond asks that all participants follow transport Canada small boating regulations by making sure they have the proper safety gear on their craft while on the water and to please wear their life jackets at all times. The event is free and can be registered for on EventBrite.

“I always say,” Remond exclaimed. “Whatever boat you got, let’s float it!”

LAUREN THOMSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News