‘A great Australian’: Anthony Albanese leads tributes to Yunupingu

The Yolŋu elder and Indigenous leader Yunupingu, who died on Monday, has been remembered as one of the “greatest of Australians” and a fierce leader.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said: “Yunupingu walked in two worlds with authority, power and grace, and he worked to make them whole – together …

“He was a leader, a statesman, a great Yolngu man and a great Australian. He now walks in another place, but he has left such great footsteps for us to follow in this one.”

Albanese said he would speak to Yunupingu’s family about potentially holding a state funeral.

The treasurer, Jim Chalmers, and the foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, also both paid tribute to the Gumatj leader, with Wong describing him as an “extraordinary leader and powerful advocate”.

Vale Yunupingu.



He dedicated his life fighting for the rights of his community, his country and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



In a joint statement, the minister for Indigenous Australians and the two Indigenous Northern Territory Labor senators, Marion Scrymgour and Malarndirri McCarthy, simply said: “Australia has lost a giant.”

“His gifts to us as a nation was a life of truth-telling and a passionate belief in his people and in Australia, and we as a nation can gift to him a successful referendum later this year,” they said.

“In his final months Yunupingu reminded us: “the future is our responsibility”, and that we all have a responsibility to show leadership on: reconciliation, recognition, and the referendum.”

Yunupingu’s daughter, Binmila Yunupiŋu, issued a statement behalf of the family, saying their loss was “profound”.

“We are hurting, but we honour him and remember with love everything he has done for us.

“We remember him for his fierce leadership, and total strength for Yolŋu and for Aboriginal people throughout Australia. He lived by our laws always.”

The Gumatj Corporation, which he helped establish, said Yunupingu held a vision of self-determination for Yolŋu people.

“He believed that Yolŋu people, like all of us, were economic beings,” said the corporation’s chair, Djawa Yunupingu. “He saw welfare as poison for his people. His view was that welfare anchored his people to a future without independence and to a life controlled by government.”

The powerful Northern Land Council, representing hundreds of traditional owner groups across the top end of the Northern Territory – said it would close its offices on Monday out of respect.

Yunupingu was chairman of the NLC for more than 24 years, and fought many hard political battles over land rights claims against hostile governments.

“He was in the frontline of the fight for land rights,” said the NLC chair, Dr Samuel Bush-Blanasi.

“Those days were tough. But he was tougher. Governments and everyone opposed us all the way. He took the fight to the streets, to Canberra and to the High Court many times.

“Lots of people today don’t remember what it was like. But we do, and we will never forget.”