‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Gets VOD & DVD Release After Cancellation & Paramount+ Removal

Grease is still the word as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is getting another shot at being discovered by viewers following its cancellation and removal from Paramount+.

The prequel starring Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara and Jackie Hoffman has hit Video-On-Demand (VOD) services like Apple’s iTunes and Amazon. Each episode is available for $2.99 with the full 10-episode season available for $19.99.

Paramount Home Entertainment also announced that a DVD release for the whole series is slated for Nov. 7 with more than 30 minutes of special features included in the box set.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiered on Paramount+ on April 6 of this year with the last episode made available on June 1. By June 23, Paramount+ pulled the show from the streaming service to take a content write-down and bar people from discovering it.

Creator Annabel Oakes called the removal of the show from the streamer a “brutal move.”

“In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere,” Oakes wrote on Instagram Stories. “The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

Set in the 1950s, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place four years before the events of the film that starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The series followed four fed-up, outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

