Grease fan spots NSFW blunder in the sequel

Photo credit: Paramount/Getty Images

Grease fans may feel like they know the movies inside out, but have you ever spotted this rather NSFW blunder in Grease 2?

The Grease sequel, which starred Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield, was released in 1982 but one fan has only just spotted a shocking moment – and of course, they've shared it to Twitter for the world to see.

Pointing out a "wardrobe malfunction" in the movie, the fan has shared a slowed-down clip from a scene set at the Rydell High School athletics track.

I spotted a wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 🍆 🥔 🥔 pic.twitter.com/S88naYVeQu — Justin Root (@JustinWRoot) May 8, 2021

As an athlete runs down the left side of the shot and runs over a set of hurdles, his white shorts ride up and it looks very much like he isn't wearing anything underneath – meaning that he exposes a little more than he probably planned to.

Fellow Grease fans were stunned to catch the blunder, with one writing: "Can't believe this didn't end up on the cutting room floor lol" and another commenting: "I've seen this movie at least 600 times, no exaggeration. Thought I knew every frame. Wow".

Another viewer called the spot "simply wonderful", with another writing: "Can't believe I've never noticed".

Who says there isn't still new material to discover in older movies?

Photo credit: Paramount/Getty Images

Grease 2 is set two years after the original Grease movie and sees new British student Michael Carrington (Caulfield) arrive at Rydell High and quickly become smitten with Pink Ladies leader Stephanie Zinone (Pfeiffer).

The movie never achieved the success of its famous predecessor, but of course, it didn't stop Pfeiffer from becoming a major Hollywood star – and it's certainly not without its fans.

