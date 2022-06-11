'Grease 2' turns 40: Why the 'more fun, female-forward' sequel is better than the original

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·4 min read

If "Grease" is the word, then its scattershot sequel is a run-on sentence.

Featuring gleefully chaotic musical numbers and more abandoned storylines than "Game of Thrones," "Grease 2" opened in theaters on June 11, 1982, with high hopes of matching the success of its 1978 predecessor starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Set in 1961, two years after Danny (Travolta) and Sandy (Newton-John) literally flew off in a souped-up car, the sequel is once again set at Rydell High School, where new Pink Ladies leader Stephanie Zinone (Michelle Pfeiffer) meets Michael Carrington (Maxwell Caulfield), an impossibly handsome British student who's also Sandy's cousin. But when Stephanie rebuffs his advances, saying she's holding out for a "cool rider," Michael transforms into a masked, motorcycling hunk to win her heart.

"Grease 2" flatlined at the box office thanks in part to blistering reviews, with critics calling it a "slight" and "mostly awful" rehash of the original. As a result, Paramount scrapped plans for a third and fourth movie set during the counterculture movement.

'E.T.' 40th anniversary: The cast then and now, including Drew Barrymore, Henry Thomas

But thanks to a lively Twitter conversation sparked by "The Big Sick" director Michael Showalter, and famous fans including Andrew Garfield and June Diane Raphael, the film has been fondly re-evaluated online in recent years, with many people insisting that "Grease 2" is actually better than the first movie.

"It's an improvement on the original 'Grease.' It has a more fun, female-forward energy," says writer Gwen Ihnat, who penned a passionate defense of the sequel in 2017 for The AV Club. "The fact that Sandy changes herself completely is so much less empowering than Stephanie, who isn't changing for anybody. She has all these guys after her and chooses who she wants to be with."

As a self-confessed "diehard fan" of the first movie, comedian/host Anna Roisman won't go so far as to say "Grease 2" is superior. But she points to the second film's wall-to-wall bops written by Louis St. Louis and choreographed by director Patricia Birch, and infectious songs such as "Cool Rider," "Reproduction" and "Girl for All Seasons" that rival anything in the original Broadway adaptation.

'Grease': John Travolta discusses the viral fan theory that Sandy is really dead

"Name another movie that turns the sport of bowling into a full musical production," Roisman says of the innuendo-filled "Score Tonight." And with endless scenes of Rydell students auditioning for the school talent show, "('Grease 2') just hits harder as a theater kid, because let's face it, they're all theater kids. This movie is for the nerds who needed that talent show."

Birch has said the script was unfinished when shooting started, which may explain some of the abrupt shifts in tone and plot. Although Travolta and Newton-John don't return for "Grease 2," Didi Conn comes back as beauty school dropout Frenchy. Now pursuing skin care, Frenchy reenrolls at Rydell to take chemistry, only to disappear without explanation midway through the movie.

"I just love that Frenchy is still in school," Roisman says. "She is the glue that holds this franchise together. I also think the luau is the trippiest scene in any movie and I don’t do drugs. Scenes like that scream 'cult following' to me."

"There are all these dumb little things that crack me up," Ihnat adds, pointing to Stephanie's zealous ketchup obsession and how Michael does all his schoolwork in his uncle's fallout shelter. "It's funnier (than the original). There's a low-key charm."

Like the first "Grease," the sequel aimed to make big stars out of its young cast of mostly unknowns, which also included Pamela Adlon (FX's "Better Things") and Lorna Luft (Judy Garland's daughter) in minor roles.

Pfeiffer, who was just 23 at the time, went on to shoot her breakthrough role in "Scarface" five months after the movie's release. Caulfield, meanwhile, struggled to gain traction in Hollywood, and has spoken openly about the psychological toll it took on him to watch Pfeiffer's fame grow so quickly in contrast.

Given the inevitable comparisons to Travolta and Newton-John, both actors "had an uphill battle, but I think they did a really great job and have this wonderful chemistry," Ihnat says. "It's really about enjoying Michelle's star power. And Maxwell Caulfield? Totally missed opportunity there, America."

'I'm a survivor. I always have been': Michelle Pfeiffer talks ageism, career and 'French Exit'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Grease 2' at 40: 'Female-forward' sequel is better than the original

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Bruins fire coach Cassidy after first-round playoff exit

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Bruce Cassidy, who led them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, the best record in the league the next year and at least 100 points in each of his four full non-pandemic seasons behind the bench. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced the move Monday night, three weeks after the team's first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. “This was an extremely difficult decision," Sweeney said in a statement. “His head coaching record for the

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;