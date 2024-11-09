Grayson Saunier, Jackson Proctor guide Dartmouth to 26-17 victory over Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Grayson Saunier scored twice on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Jackson Proctor followed with a touchdown pass to propel Dartmouth to a 26-17 victory over Princeton on Friday night.

Saunier capped eight- and nine-play drives for Dartmouth (7-1, 4-1 Ivy League) with touchdown runs, and Proctor passed to Chris Corbo for a 5-yard score with 15 seconds left to give the Big Green a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Proctor completed 21 of 30 passes for 185 yards and he carried seven times for 30 yards.

Blaine Hipa finished with 137 yards and two touchdowns on 11-for-18 passing for Princeton (2-6, 1-4).

The only points in the third quarter came midway through when Hipa connected with Luke Colella for an 18-yard touchdown to get the Tigers within 21-14. The score came one play after Dartmouth was called for pass interference on fourth-and-2 at the Big Green 33 yard-line.

Dartmouth took a two-score lead with 9:58 left to play on a 44-yard field goal by Owen Zalc. The kick came after Princeton's AJ Barber fumbled on a punt return and Braden Mullen recovered for the Big Green.

Sam Massick had a 27-yard field goal to get the Tigers within 24-17 with 6:30 remaining. Princeton got the ball back at its own 2-yard line, but Hipa was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety for the final margin.

