Grayson Perry tapestries on show at Wentworth Woodhouse

A modern tapestry exhibition by artist Grayson Perry exploring attitudes towards class has opened at one of the largest stately homes in England.

'The Vanity of Small Differences' exhibition features six tapestries inspired by 18th Century painter William Hogarth's A Rake's Progress.

It is running at Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham, until 3 September.

Bosses of the Grade I-listed mansion said they hoped the exhibition would "inspire visitors to learn new skills".

The pieces, which are on display in four of the mansion's State Rooms, each chart a stage in the 'class journey'.

They were created in 2012 and elements of the tapestries were inspired by Perry's journey through Sunderland, Tunbridge Wells and The Cotswolds when he filmed a series for Channel 4 a decade ago.

Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust's chief executive, Sarah McLeod, said: "For centuries, tapestries have been an art form on which creators recorded historic events and expressed their opinions.

"I am sure Grayson's modern interpretations will fascinate our visitors and inspire them to learn new skills at the crafting sessions we are staging with Flux Rotherham."

Helen Jones, one of the organisers who works at Flux Rotherham, said: "Our project proved there's now a strong interest in learning traditional crafting skills again. Many people turned to them in the pandemic and found them therapeutic and it's lovely to see this continuing."Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust shares our ethos of community, diversity and inclusion and the Grayson Perry exhibition was the perfect opportunity to come together."

A series of workshops are due to be held at the venue to teach textile techniques, as part of the exhibition.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.