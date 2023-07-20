Grayson Perry: Smash Hits – proof that he isn’t a great British artist, but is a great satirist

Accessible and fun: Grayson Perry's Sponsored by You, 2019 - Courtesy of Grayson Perry

Despite the brightness of his outfit – flouncy fuchsia frock, neon-orange tights – Grayson Perry shuffles into the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh looking glum. Around him, art-handlers and technicians are busily primping his new show, Smash Hits – a title that plays, of course, on the fragility of his notoriously risqué pots. Perhaps his demeanour is down to nerves – or maybe he just doesn’t like feeling redundant. “Nothing for me to do now,” he says, “but wander through the galleries and indulge my narcissism.”

Astonishingly, this exhibition of 40 years of work is billed as Perry’s “first major retrospective” in his homeland. Why has it taken so long to happen? “People think I’m everywhere,” he shrugs, before shambling off. He has a point: long ago, he transitioned from obscure artist to public figure, and his success as a television presenter, newspaper columnist, lecturer, and even stand-up comedian – a sort of licensed fool and mischief-maker indulged by Middle England to lampoon bourgeois habits and skewer his compatriots’ eccentricities – now overshadows his fine-art career, resulting in an impression of ubiquity. These days, Perry, 63, enjoys hamming up his persona as an exasperated boomer, and is about as radical as one of the Cath Kidston products he likes to mock.

But there’s another reason for this exhibition’s tardiness, to which Perry – no stranger to therapy and self-disclosure – refers openly in the catalogue: despite feeling “very secure in my place as a part of ‘The Establishment’,” he writes, “I do not feel I have been fully welcomed into the chilly halls of art history.” Twenty years after he bagged the Turner Prize, a suspicion lingers that, for all his popularity, Perry the artist may not be all that good.

Filled with salacious pots, lurid tapestries and prints, and a pink-and-blue touring motorcycle fitted with a shrine for Perry’s teddy Alan Measles (who has a starring role in his byzantine personal mythology), Smash Hits, which is arranged by theme rather than chronology, offers much colourful diversion and entertainment – as you’d expect from an artist who rails against solemnity, and once cheekily reminded me, “We’re in the leisure business.”

Grayson Perry ahead of his Smash Hits exhibition at the Royal National Academy - Annar Bjorgli/National Museum of Norway

Everything is accessible and fun, albeit X-rated: for instance, his very first dish, Kinky Sex (1983), features an ejaculating Christ, while another early piece of pottery is called C--- Power (1987). Yet, at risk of sounding like one of the snobbish gatekeepers whom Perry, the people’s artist, relishes taking to task, this is a show for those who feel scared of, or belittled by, contemporary art, and mutter defensively about its pretentiousness.

Perry’s aesthetic exists in a state of arrested development, founded on a distinctly adolescent style of drawing that abhors empty space. Despite this intense intricacy, his imagery generally remains legible, in the manner of graphic design or a newspaper cartoon (it’s no surprise that he’s such a fan of maps), and can often be parsed easily into words – naturally enough, perhaps, given his gifts as a storyteller and communicator. Yet, certain fertile and more mysterious artistic qualities, such as visual ambiguity, are less discernible.

Notoriously risqué: Grayson Perry's Personal Creation Myth, 2007 - Courtesy of Grayson Perry and Victoria Miro

Perry’s art, too, is a hodgepodge of homage and imitation: he describes himself as “omnivorous”, and there are works here inspired by Sumatran batik fabrics, Indian miniatures, and Japanese satsuma ware; at times, the show feels like a game of indigenous-cultures bingo. But this magpie approach – akin, perhaps, to that of a master-forger, or a skilled artisan capable of replicating any masterpiece, for a fee – can seem hyperactive, even parasitic. Moreover, his preferred effect – a sort of homespun, consciously-clumsy finish, indebted to what used to be called “outsider art” – has become mannered: this is now ersatz awkwardness, proficiency masquerading as ineptitude.

And yet, when he’s on form, Perry still commands attention, because of that superpower: his wit. It’s rare to encounter contemporary art that can make you laugh, but his filthy, puckish jugs, jars, vases, and urns are capable of just that, especially when savaging, say, the art market, or the “puritanism” of social-justice warriors, with some of the bravado and bite of his surly youth. Perry may not be a “great” British artist, but he is a great satirist and observer of British life.

From July 22 until Nov 12; nationalgalleries.org