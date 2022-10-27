Grayson Murray WDs from Bermuda Championship after severe scooter accident on island

Grayson Murray withdrew from the Bermuda Championship this week after he was involved in a severe scooter accident on the island.

Murray, according to Golfweek, was riding a scooter — which is a popular way to get around the island — back to his hotel on Tuesday afternoon when he collided with an oncoming vehicle on a bend in the road. Murray reportedly then rolled about 20 feet.

Murray was transported to a local hospital where he received 50 stitches, per the report, including 25 on his face. He did not break any bones, and said he was unconscious for a bit and does not remember being transported to the hospital.

He is set to see a specialist on Friday in North Carolina to look at his knee, where he may have sustained ligament damage.

“Honestly, I’m pretty fortunate because the helmet saved me. If it wasn’t for my knee and stitches in my left hand, I would try to play,” Murray said, via Golfweek. “It is nobody’s fault. Riding on the opposite side of the road is already confusing and the roads in Bermuda are narrow and sketchy.”

Murray’s caddie, Doug Schwimer, was riding another scooter behind him and crashed trying to stop, though his injuries were minor and he was not hospitalized, per the report. Schwimer will stay in Bermuda and will caddie for Johnson Wagner, who will replace Murray as the alternate.

“Thank you for the well wishes from my accident yesterday,” Murray wrote on his Instagram story on Wednesday. “Got really lucky and the man upstairs was looking out after me once again. It’s gonna take more than a car to kill this kid.

“Headed back home. Thank you to the PGA Tour staff for all the help the last couple days and all the well wishes I got from players and caddies and y’all,” he added on Thursday. “Much love.”

Murray, 29, has won once on the PGA Tour in his career, at the 2017 Barbasol Championship. He had one top 25 finish last season and made the cut four times in 12 appearances, though he stepped away to address issues with both substance abuse and mental health last season.