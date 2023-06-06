Grayson Chrisley Opens Up About Shooting His Shot with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama: 'Plot Twist No One Expected'

The 16-year-old said his flirty line was "the most liked comment under her post" and it prompted Alabama Barker to view his Instagram Story "right after"

Grayson Chrisley/instagram, getty

Grayson Chrisley has no regrets about getting flirty with Alabama Barker on Instagram.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday’s episode of Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, Grayson, 16, opened up to his sister about his crush on Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter and the bold comment he recently left on her social media page.

"I thought it was pretty funny," Grayson told Savannah, 25, after leaving a comment on Alabama's May 15 post that read: "We married she jus don’t know it yet 😂😂"

Savannah seemed surprised that her brother was so upfront about his feelings. “What a plot twist no one ever expected,” she said.

Grayson was in agreement, noting, “That’s what the comments said! 'This is the crossover I never expected but I'm here for it.'"

“I think it would be interesting,” he added.

Grayson also pointed out that his comment was “the most liked comment under her post,” and revealed that it must have worked to grab her attention because Alabama viewed his Instagram Story “right after.”

Related: Alabama Barker Steps into the Music World as She Teases Debut Rap Song on TikTok: 'Get to Know Me'

Shutterstock Alabama Barker and dad Travis Barker

After sharing her initial shock, the Chrisley Knows Best star expressed her support for the possible couple, saying she thinks Alabama is "the cutest girl."

“Like naturally, when she doesn’t put all her makeup and stuff on, she is so freaking cute,” the podcast host said.

“Yeah, so do I,” Grayson agreed. “That’s why I commented!"

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Related: Savannah Chrisley Notes 'Happiness Isn't the Same' Without Dad Todd Chrisley amid His Prison Stint

After Grayson's comment, fans swarmed to the post to react, with one writing: “GRAYSON??!!?! Oh this is a crossover I was not expecting…..”

Grayson replied, “we gotta make it happen🤧”

Another follower jokingly commented, “send me a wedding invitation ❤️”

Related: Savannah Chrisley Calls Her Brother Grayson and Niece Chloe Her 'Whole World' While Parents Are in Prison

The Chrisley family looks a little different than it used to after Savannah took over as the primary guardian of her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley, following a federal judge sentencing her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️" Savannah wrote alongside an Instagram tribute dedicated to the youngest members of her family in March.

"Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s “The Three Musketeers” ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad" she added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.