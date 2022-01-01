Grayscale Holds $43B in Crypto Assets Under Management, Down From $60.9B in Early November
Grayscale Investments has $43.6 billion in crypto assets under management (AUM), the digital asset manager tweeted on Friday – a more than 28% decline from the $61 billion the digital asset manager held in early November.
12/31/21 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
Total AUM: $43.6 billion$BTC $BAT $BCH $LINK $MANA $ETH $ETC $FIL $ZEN $LTC $LPT $XLM $ZEC $UNI $AAVE $COMP $CRV $MKR $SUSHI $SNX $YFI $UMA $BNT $ADA $SOL pic.twitter.com/vCkExTIjHh
— Grayscale (@Grayscale) December 31, 2021
AUM in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the firm’s largest holding, has decreased from $43.5 billion to $30.4 billion, a 30% decline during this time. The AUM of its second biggest holding, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust declined from almost $15 billion to $11.6 billion, a 22% drop.
These decreases come as bitcoin and other crypto prices have fallen in recent weeks. But the total AUM also represents a roughly 170% increase over its $16.4 billion in holdings a year ago, reflecting a growing interest in cryptocurrency.
Grayscale’s portfolio compared to a year ago is wider-ranging with the addition of multiple trust offerings earlier this year, including Chainlink’s link token, Brave Browser’s brave token and MANA, the money for virtual world Decentraland.
New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.