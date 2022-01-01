Grayscale Holds $43B in Crypto Assets Under Management, Down From $60.9B in Early November

James Rubin
·1 min read

Grayscale Investments has $43.6 billion in crypto assets under management (AUM), the digital asset manager tweeted on Friday – a more than 28% decline from the $61 billion the digital asset manager held in early November.

  • AUM in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the firm’s largest holding, has decreased from $43.5 billion to $30.4 billion, a 30% decline during this time. The AUM of its second biggest holding, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust declined from almost $15 billion to $11.6 billion, a 22% drop.

  • These decreases come as bitcoin and other crypto prices have fallen in recent weeks. But the total AUM also represents a roughly 170% increase over its $16.4 billion in holdings a year ago, reflecting a growing interest in cryptocurrency.

  • Grayscale’s portfolio compared to a year ago is wider-ranging with the addition of multiple trust offerings earlier this year, including Chainlink’s link token, Brave Browser’s brave token and MANA, the money for virtual world Decentraland.

  • New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.





Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories