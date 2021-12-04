It’s Gray’s time: War Eagles win school’s first football state championship

After less than a decade of playing football, Gray Collegiate Academy has risen to the top of the Class 2A ranks.

The War Eagles capped that ascent Friday night with a 49-14 Win over Silver Bluff in the state championship game at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson.

Gray Collegiate, located in West Columbia, started playing football in 2014 and wasn’t eligible for the playoffs until 2016. Since then, the War Eagles have taken steps each year, winning four region championships and finally getting past powerhouse Abbeville this season in the third round of the playoffs.

Gray also had wins this season over Class 3A finalist Camden and Class 5A team Ridge View, and took Class 5A finalist Gaffney to the wire.

One of the key cogs for Gray during the past four years is senior running back KZ Adams, the Mr. Football finalist who rushed for more than 3,000 yards this season. Adams had another big night in the title game and finished with 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

But the Georgia State commit got plenty of support against Silver Bluff. Quarterback Tre Robinson had a 60-yard touchdown run and also had a 33-yard TD pass to Savion Smith to put the War Eagles up 28-7 at halftime.

Tory Kelly also returned a punt for a touchdown in the first half.

—This story will be updated

