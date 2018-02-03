Gray scores 20 in Houston's 69-65 victory at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Rob Gray scored 20 points, Devin Davis had key points late and Houston held off UCF 69-65 on Saturday.

Davis split two UCF defenders and laid the ball in just before the shot clock ran out for a 65-61 lead with a minute to go and added two free throws with 34 seconds remaining for a six-point lead.

Gray was 7-of-15 shooting with five assists. Corey Davis Jr. had three 3-pointers and 15 points while Breaon Brady grabbed nine rebounds.

The Cougars (17-5, 7-3 American) led the whole way and were up 10 with 15:21 remaining before the Knights (14-8, 5-5) got within two, the final time at 63-61 on B.J. Taylor's bucket with 2:13 left.

A.J. Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds with Taylor adding 15 points and Ceasar DeJesus and Davon Griffin 10 points each for UCF.