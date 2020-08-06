Gray Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The impact of the novel coronavirus and its disease (collectively, “COVID-19”) on economic activity significantly impacted our revenues and results for the second quarter and first half of 2020. Nevertheless, despite these macroeconomic challenges, over the first half of this year, we increased our cash on hand by $167 million and repurchased $49 million of our common stock. Key financial results are as follows:



Our revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $451 million, a decrease of $57 million, or 11%, from the second quarter of 2019. The primary components of revenue were: combined local and national broadcast advertising revenue of $198 million, political advertising revenue of $21 million, and retransmission revenue of $220 million.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $2 million, or ($0.02) per share.





Broadcast Cash Flow was $123 million for the second quarter of 2020, decreasing $62 million, or 34%, from the second quarter of 2019. Our Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $108 million, decreasing $60 million, or 36%, from the second quarter of 2019.





As anticipated, Covid-19 had an adverse impact upon our business in the second quarter of 2020, although the impact was noticeably less severe than we had anticipated at the time of our prior earnings release. In particular, while our total revenue declined by 11%, our combined local and national broadcast revenue, excluding political revenue (“Total Core Revenue”), for the second quarter 2020 only decreased by approximately 30% compared to the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the year-over-year declines in Total Core Revenue improved sequentially through the second quarter of 2020 as follows: April declined 38%, May declined 34% and June declined by only 17%. Our total revenue performed better in the second quarter than our Total Core Revenue on a year-over-year basis, because of continuing growth of retransmission consent revenue and political advertising revenue in the current “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle.





As of June 30, 2020, our total leverage ratio, as defined in our senior credit facility, was 4.40 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis, netting our total cash balance of $379 million and giving effect to all Transaction Related Expenses (as defined below). We have not drawn any funding from our $200 million revolving credit facility, and, as a result, we are not subject to any maintenance covenants in our credit facilities at this time.





During the second quarter of 2020, we repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $13.02 per share, including commissions, for a total cost of approximately $43.4 million. During the first half of 2020, we repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares of our common stock on the open market at an average price of $12.81 per share, including commissions, for a total cost of approximately $49.2 million. We have not repurchased any shares since the close of the second quarter. Currently we have approximately 89,740,619 common shares and 7,048,006 Class A common shares outstanding, and we currently have approximately $80 million remaining under our stock repurchase authorization adopted in November 2019.

Government and private measures adopted to limit the spread of COVID-19 have affected, and are continuing to affect, our businesses in a number of ways. Although there has recently been a gradual decline in certain government and private measures adopted to limit the spread of COVID-19, we have generally experienced a reduction in demand for advertising across our television stations and digital platforms, a very significant reduction in demand in the market for the video production of sporting and other events by our production companies, and reductions in the supply of programming, especially sports content, provided by television networks. The extent to which some of the effects of the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact our business depends on numerous evolving factors; we believe, however, that some of our programming and production activities are beginning to rebound. Despite the adverse developments, we have experienced significant increases in viewership of our local newscasts and related digital assets. We did not access any stimulus or relief grants or loans from any governmental unit during the first half of 2020.

The net impact of these factors has had an adverse effect on our financial and operational results during the past four months. The ultimate duration and impact of these disruptions cannot be predicted at this time. In light of this uncertainty, the Company cannot provide guidance for the three-month period ending on September 30, 2020, or calendar year 2020. Notwithstanding the foregoing, however, we continue to anticipate that in calendar year 2020, our political advertising revenue will be between $250 million to $275 million and the Company will remain free cash flow positive.





Selected Operating Data (unaudited): As-Reported Basis Three Months Ended June 30, % Change % Change 2020 to 2020 to 2020 2019 2019 2018 2018 (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcast $ 449 $ 499 (10 )% $ 250 80 % Production companies 2 9 - Total revenue $ 451 $ 508 (11 )% $ 250 80 % Political $ 21 $ 5 320 % $ 18 17 % Operating expenses (1): Broadcast $ 324 $ 314 3 % $ 142 128 % Production companies $ 5 $ 9 $ - Corporate and administrative $ 17 $ 21 (19 )% $ 11 55 % Net income $ 11 $ 44 (75 )% $ 41 (73 )% Non-GAAP cash flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 123 $ 185 (34 )% $ 108 14 % Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 108 $ 166 (35 )% $ 98 10 % Free Cash Flow $ 35 $ 69 (49 )% $ 59 (41 )% As-Reported Basis Six Months Ended June 30, % Change % Change 2020 to 2020 to 2020 2019 2019 2018 2018 (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcast $ 964 $ 980 (2 )% $ 477 102 % Production companies 21 46 - Total revenue $ 985 $ 1,026 (4 )% $ 477 106 % Political $ 57 $ 8 613 % $ 24 138 % Operating expenses (1): Broadcast $ 659 $ 670 (2 )% $ 292 126 % Production companies $ 24 $ 44 $ - Corporate and administrative $ 32 $ 69 (54 )% $ 19 68 % Net income $ 64 $ 26 146 % $ 61 5 % Non-GAAP cash flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 304 $ 308 (1 )% $ 186 63 % Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 276 $ 244 13 % $ 169 63 % Free Cash Flow $ 120 $ 73 64 % $ 92 30 %



(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.

(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income included elsewhere herein.





Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Local (including internet/digital/mobile) $ 162 35.9 % $ 226 44.5 % $ (64 ) (28 )% National 36 8.0 % 56 11.0 % (20 ) (36 )% Political 21 4.7 % 5 1.0 % 16 320 % Retransmission consent 220 48.8 % 201 39.6 % 19 9 % Production companies 2 0.4 % 9 1.8 % (7 ) (78 )% Other 10 2.2 % 11 2.1 % (1 ) (9 )% Total $ 451 100.0 % $ 508 100.0 % $ (57 ) (11 )% Total local and national revenue combined ("Total Core Revenue") $ 198 43.9 % $ 282 55.5 % $ (84 ) (30 )%





Operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets): Broadcast: Station expenses $ 199 61.4 % $ 208 66.3 % $ (9 ) (4 )% Retransmission expense 124 38.3 % 104 33.1 % 20 19 % Transaction Related Expenses - 0.0 % 1 0.3 % (1 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 1 0.3 % 1 0.3 % - Total broadcast expense $ 324 100.0 % $ 314 100.0 % $ 10 3 % Production companies expense $ 5 $ 9 $ (4 ) (44 )% Corporate and administrative: Corporate expenses $ 15 88.2 % $ 18 85.7 % $ (3 ) (17 )% Transaction Related Expenses - 0.0 % 1 4.8 % (1 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 2 11.8 % 2 9.5 % - 0 % Total corporate and administrative expense $ 17 100.0 % $ 21 100.0 % $ (4 ) (19 )%







Results of Operations for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Local (including internet/digital/mobile) $ 361 36.6 % $ 437 42.6 % $ (76 ) (17 )% National 87 8.8 % 106 10.3 % (19 ) (18 )% Political 57 5.8 % 8 0.8 % 49 613 % Retransmission consent 433 44.0 % 405 39.5 % 28 7 % Production companies 21 2.1 % 46 4.5 % (25 ) (54 )% Other 26 2.7 % 24 2.3 % 2 8 % Total $ 985 100.0 % $ 1,026 100.0 % $ (41 ) (4 )% Total local and national revenue combined ("Total Core Revenue") $ 448 45.5 % $ 543 52.9 % $ (95 ) (17 )%





Operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets): Broadcast: Station expenses $ 410 62.2 % $ 424 63.3 % $ (14 ) (3 )% Retransmission expense 246 37.3 % 208 31.0 % 38 18 % Transaction Related Expenses - 0.0 % 37 5.5 % (37 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 3 0.5 % 1 0.2 % 2 Total broadcast expense $ 659 100.0 % $ 670 100.0 % $ (11 ) (2 )% Production companies expense $ 24 $ 44 $ (20 ) (45 )% Corporate and administrative: Corporate expenses $ 28 87.5 % $ 31 44.9 % $ (3 ) (10 )% Transaction Related Expenses - 0.0 % 33 47.8 % (33 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 4 12.5 % 5 7.3 % (1 ) (20 )% Total corporate and administrative expense $ 32 100.0 % $ 69 100.0 % $ (37 ) (54 )%









Transaction Related Expenses

From time to time, we have incurred incremental expenses (“Transaction Related Expenses”) that were specific to acquisitions, divestitures and financing activities, including but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees. In addition, we have recorded certain non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These expenses are summarized as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Transaction Related Expenses: Broadcast $ - $ 1 $ - $ 37 Corporate and administrative - 1 - 33 Total Transaction Related Expenses $ - $ 2 $ - $ 70 Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 3 $ 2 $ 7 $ 5

Taxes

During the 2020 and 2019 six-month periods, we made aggregate federal and state income tax payments of approximately $1 million and $8 million, respectively. During the remainder of 2020, we anticipate making income tax payments (net of refunds) of approximately $57 million. We have approximately $438 million of federal operating loss carryforwards, which expire during the years 2023 through 2037. We expect to have federal taxable income in the carryforward periods. We therefore believe that these federal operating loss carryforwards will be fully utilized. Additionally, we have an aggregate of approximately $677 million of various state operating loss carryforwards, of which we expect that approximately half will be utilized. On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are currently evaluating the impact of the CARES Act, but we do not believe it will have a material effect on our estimated effective tax rate.





Gray Television, Inc. Selected Operating Data (Unaudited) (in millions, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (less agency commissions) Broadcasting $ 449 $ 499 $ 964 $ 980 Production companies 2 9 21 46 Total revenue (less agency commissions) 451 508 985 1,026 Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and gain on disposal of assets, net: Broadcast 324 314 659 670 Production companies 5 9 24 44 Corporate and administrative 17 21 32 69 Depreciation 21 20 42 40 Amortization of intangible assets 26 28 52 57 Gain on disposals of assets, net (7 ) (3 ) (13 ) (13 ) Operating expenses 386 389 796 867 Operating income 65 119 189 159 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous (expense) income, net (2 ) 1 (3 ) 4 Interest expense (46 ) (58 ) (98 ) (116 ) Income before income tax expense 17 62 88 47 Income tax expense 6 18 24 21 Net income 11 44 64 26 Preferred stock dividends 13 13 26 26 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2 ) $ 31 $ 38 $ - Basic per share information: Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (0.02 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.39 $ - Weighted-average shares outstanding 97 100 98 100 Diluted per share information: Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (0.02 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.39 $ - Weighted-average shares outstanding 97 101 98 100









Other Financial Data:

As of June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Cash $ 379 $ 212 Long-term debt, including current portion $ 3,703 $ 3,697 Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 650 $ 650 Borrowing availability under our Senior Credit Facility $ 200 $ 200 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 307 $ 105 Net cash used in investing activities (59 ) (2,599 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (81 ) 1,326 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 167 $ (1,168 )





The Company



We are a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States (“U.S.”). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of U.S. television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 69 markets, and first and/or second in 87 markets, as calculated by Comscore, Inc.’s audience measurement service. We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, which we refer to collectively as our “production companies.”

Story continues