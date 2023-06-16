Is Gray the New Pink? The Groutfit Trend Is Coming for Barbiecore

Celebs are already on board.

Whoever said Barbiecore is over was seriously disturbed. But, as more pepto-colored brand collabs roll in by the moment — thanks in large part to the highly-anticipated Greta Gerwig live-action film — pink’s reign over the fashion world (and culture at large) might finally be about to come to an end.

After all, it’s been more than a year since Pierpaolo Piccioli's "Valentino Pink" walked down the runway and into our hearts. Echoes of the collection, which popped up like mushrooms on red carpets everywhere after its debut, have quieted as of late. And Ryan Gosling ditching Ken's hot pink for an almost-orange salmon on the cover of GQ last month felt symbolically like the dawn of a new fashion era. One would imagine even Margot Robbie will take a long break from her pink-and-blonde uniform after what feels like a years-long publicity campaign for her turn as the iconic doll.

While hot pink might still be top of mind, the winds are about to change as Barbie fatigue inevitably sinks in. So, what’s next? What color could possibly supplant the effervescent joy and feminine power of a super-bright neon? Well, besides a strong contender in red (a color story that dominated runways last spring and will likely reach its zenith this coming fall), a dark horse has emerged this summer with gray.

Getty Images

Formal, subdued, and reputationally drab, gray is the perfect foil to the loud, proud (and sometimes obnoxious) Barbie pink. Corny 1980s power suiting and pandemic sweatpants come to mind, and as such, the hue very rarely gets its fashion due. That is, until recently. This summer, gray is having an unexpected moment in the sun. Sure, the shade might be seasonally inappropriate. It is probably best worn in the dead of winter and looks most at home in a fluorescent-lit office. Of course, it makes you think of American Psycho more than Wet, Hot American Summer. But the fashion gods and the celebrities who worship them don't care: Gray is here, and it's coming to a wardrobe near you.

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that fashion trends come in threes, and if this week's buzzy celebrity outfits are any indication, gray is very much "in" right now. First, Zendaya stepped out wearing the perfect summer weekend dress on Sunday, in gray naturally, while shopping in Rome. She looks comfortable, styling the piece with a pair of chunky loafers and an effortless bun — no doubt inspiring many fast fashion copycats in the process thanks to the look's practicality and understated edge.

Getty Images

Just one day later, Gabrielle Union hit Good Morning America to promote her latest Netflix project, The Perfect Find, in meticulously styled head-to-toe gray. The Michael Kors look featured a sweater minidress and a sharp coat with color-coordinated accessories. Functionally, the look doesn't scream summer, but spiritually, there's something fun and flirtatious about this unexpected combo. It just works. Union followed this groufit with a Barbie pink tweed set for her second press appearance. (Coincidence? We think not.)

Finally, on Wednesday, Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in an impeccable gray matching set by The Row. Asymmetrical and architectural, its draping demands attention to appreciate the top's structural integrity and perfectly placed hems. Its visual impact is undeniable: You couldn't escape the photos of Lawrence on Wednesday, as they made the rounds on fashion Instagram, and I can't be alone in going back for a second look days later.

This sort of avant-garde celebrity styling is so subtly outside the norm that it almost makes you want to throw out all those pink tops burning a hole in your closet. As a bonus gray spotting, Hailey Bieber put her own casual spin on the trend, joining Lori Harvey for a girls' night in a gray mini and matching one-shoulder top later that evening, cementing the color as one to watch this summer.

And that's just one week of looks. Zendaya, J-Law, Mrs. Bieber, and Gabrielle Union are not your average celebrities when it comes to style. Their trend approval means something. Each is a fashion heavy hitter in her own right, with outfit-documenting fan accounts on Instagram and viral street-style looks to prove it. And other red carpet darlings like Quinta Brunson and Lupita N'yongo have also made case for gray, including a widely-circulated pewter breastplate that shows the trend doesn't have to be dull if you know what you're doing. So, between Zendaya's internet-breaking style and Hailey Bieber's clean girl acolytes, the fashion groufit is guaranteed to have hit a lot of eyeballs this month.

It’s impossible to pinpoint exactly where this recent surge of gray originated. It could just be the Barbie hype has finally exhausted, causing a natural shift away from bright pink to something more sophisticated. Quite possibly, our recent pink obsession is the final death rattle of the dopamine dressing concept that dominated pandemic fashion, and more subdued tones will naturally take its place. Plus, whatever you think of the much-discussed “quiet luxury” trend, there’s no denying its impact. Muted colors, like grays, beiges, and greiges are among its hallmarks, so it’s possible this recent crop of groufits is just an extension of this existing shift towards minimalism.

However, as “quiet” as gray might seem, there’s something bold and intentional about wearing it from head-to-toe. Take it from gray-obsessed designer Thom Browne, whose slow ascension from insider favorite to the head of the CFDA in just a few years proves the point: You can build a rich and exciting world around the color gray that ranges from sharp suiting to fantastical gowns. The utilitarian appeal of gray lies in its ability to let the textures, shapes, and accessories in an outfit take center stage. Gray isn’t boring; it’s really just about how you wear it.

