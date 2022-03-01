Gray Names Rob Boenau as General Manager of KOLD in Tucson

Gray Television, Inc.

Rob Boenau

Rob Boenau

ATLANTA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has named Rob Boenau as the General Manager of KOLD (CBS) in Tucson, Arizona (DMA 69).



For the past 20 years, Rob has been the Marketing Director for Gray’s WOIO (CBS) and WUAB (CW) in Cleveland, Ohio. Under his marketing leadership, the stations launched several new brands, multiple entertainment shows, and digital initiatives. Last month, the local operation launched their third local television station, Telemundo Cleveland, which brought the first Spanish-language local news to the market.

Prior to Cleveland, Rob served as Marketing Director for television stations in other markets, including Gray’s KWCH in Wichita, Kansas. His creative teams have been awarded with multiple Emmy, Telly, Addy, State Broadcasters Association and network awards.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

# # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Gray Contacts: Website: www.gray.tv Bob Smith, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333 Kevin P. Latek, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333



