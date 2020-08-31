Gray Names Jay Webb as General Manager of WHSV and WSVF

Jay Webb

Jay Webb More





Jay Webb

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) has named Jay Webb the General Manager of WHSV (ABC) and WSVF (CBS/Fox) in Harrisonburg, Virginia (DMA 175). For the past five years, Jay has served as the News Director for this operation, a position he will continue to hold as General Manager. Jay first joined WHSV in 2000, left for Gray’s WDBJ (CBS) in Roanoke in 2006, and returned to Harrisonburg in 2013. Jay has recently served as Vice President (2017/18) and President (2018/19) of the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters.

Jay succeeds Sacha Purciful, who recently became General Manager of Gray’s KSLA News12 (CBS) in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 69 markets, and first or second in 87 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .





# # #





Attachment

CONTACT: Gray Contacts: Website: www.gray.tv Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333



