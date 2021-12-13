Gray Magazine Honors Susan Marinello With Legacy Award

Susan Marinello Interiors

Susan Marinello Interiors

Susan Marinello Interiors

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan Marinello Interiors, Inc.'s Susan Marinello is honored to accept Gray Magazine's 2021 Legacy Award in recognition of her 30-year career delivering inspired design to the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Now in its fifth year, the Gray Awards recognizes the incredible work happening around the world in the fields of architecture, interiors, landscape, product design, and fashion. In 2020, Gray began recognizing lifetime achievements of designers with the introduction of the Legacy Award given to a designer or architect who has dedicated their life's work to outstanding design.

After graduating from the New York School of Interior Design and working under celebrated designer Victoria Hagan in New York City, Susan returned to Seattle to form Susan Marinello Interiors, Inc. (SMI). For 25 years, SMI's principles have remained steadfast - to honor quality over convenience, to design with integrity, and above all, to put the client first.

From SMI's office in Seattle, the firm supports U.S. and international clients. Many projects have been featured in trade publications such as Gray Magazine, Luxe Magazine, Traditional Home, Hospitality Design, and Interior Design Magazine. Ms. Marinello attributes the firm's success to its remarkable partnership and collaboration with architecture, construction, craftspeople, and extraordinary clients.

Ms. Marinello Notes - "Interior design has the power to transform mood, our well-being and enrich quality of life. We approach our projects with that understanding. Fortunately, I am blessed to work with an extremely talented team at SMI, and an array of talented architects, craft people, contractors and artists. Interior design is a collaborative journey at all levels. I am honored to receive this award and humbled to follow the 2020 winner Jim Olson, of Olson Kundig, whom I hold in extremely high regard."

Story continues

About Susan Marinello Interiors, Inc.

Susan Marinello Interiors is a multi-disciplinary interior design firm based in Seattle, Washington. Established in 1996, the award-winning firm provides complete interior design, with the guiding principle that an interior must engage in the context of architecture, landscape and above all, enhance the human spirit. Since its inception, the firm has garnered acclaim for its signature approach to creating interiors as natural backdrops for the people occupying the space. www.susanmarinello.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Lee - 206.344.5551

Email: lisa@susanmarinello.com

Related Images













Image 1: Susan Marinello Interiors





Susan Marinello Interiors is a multi-disciplinary interior design firm based in Seattle, Washington.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



