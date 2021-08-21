Gray impresses, Dutch Fork rolls, RNE ends losing streak in Week 0 game highlights

KZ Adams ran for three touchdowns as Gray Collegiate dominated Camden 26-6 in a Friday night matchup between two of the top teams in their respective classes.

Camden was coming off a Class 3A championship appearance last year and was No. 2 in this year’s preseason media poll. Gray, which made its first trip to state semifinals last year, was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

But the War Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and got another strong game from Adams, who continues to make a case as the state’s top running back.

Adams, the Georgia State commit, ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns. His third score put the War Eagles up 26-6 with 8:56 left in the third.

Devin Johnson also had an interception for Gray Collegiate defense, which held the Bulldogs to a pair of field goals. Camden averaged 42.2 points a game last season.

Chapin-Airport canceled at last minute

The Chapin football game at Airport was canceled about an hour from scheduled kickoff.

According to Airport coach Kirk Burnett, one of the Eagles players missed practice Thursday with a stomach ailment and went to the doctor Friday afternoon in an effort to be cleared to play. But the player tested positive for COVID-19 and called Burnett to tell him as both teams were stretching on the field about an hour before 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Burnett said he informed Chapin of the news and that the Eagles and their administration decided against playing the game.

The matchup was put together Thursday after Airport and Chapin each had two opponents cancel on them during the week because of COVID.

“I just hate it for everyone. I know a lot of those guys at Chapin and coached some of the coaches on the staff. I hate it happened right before the game,” Burnett said.

Dutch Fork 70, Wren 8

Jarvis Green and Braxton Lodge each rushed for more than 100 yards as Dutch Fork extended its unbeaten streak to 51 games.

Green finished with 188 yards and three scores, and Lodge added 115 and a TD. Quarterback Devin Patterson also had two TD runs. As a team, the Silver Foxes rushed for 456 yards.

Landon Danley also returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Silver Foxes travel to Gaffney next week in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

West Florence 42, Lexington 33

Terry McKeithen ran for four touchdowns as West Florence won on the road at Lexington.

Lexington trailed 35-20 at the half but got as close as 35-33 on a Taiden Mines touchdown run and a Parker Rowe fumble return for a touchdown.

But the Knights added a score in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

West quarterback Deuce Hudson, son of former MLB All-Star Orlando Hudson, rushed for 143 yards and a score and also threw for 102.

Jonah Norris led Lexington with 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Richland Northeast 29, Darlington 7

Walt Wilson won his debut as RNE coach as the Cavs got their first victory since the 2018 season.

The Cavs open up their new stadium next week against Lakewood.

Spring Valley 23, White Knoll 0

Quarterback DQ Smith threw for two touchdowns and also had a 52-yard run for a score in the Vikings’ season-opening win.

River Bluff 28, Lugoff Elgin 7

Hunter Sheppard threw a pair of touchdown passes to Apollos Cook as the Gators won their opener.

Cook also scored on a fumble recovery on special teams.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 19, Batesburg-Leesville 14

Ridge Spring-Monetta beat Batesburg-Leesville for the first time in school history. RSM was 0-22 all-time against the Panthers before Friday.