Gray Gaulding secures second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway

Gray Gaulding finished second in the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday to earn his second career top-five finish.

Gaulding was unable to add to his season point total. Gaulding has no points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

Gaulding started in 28th position and led two laps in the race. The fifth-year driver has picked up one top-five and five top-10 finishes in his career.

The second-place result on Friday was the first time Gaulding has cracked the top 10 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Colonial Heights, Virginia native began the race three spots behind his career mark of 25.2, but finished 20 places ahead of his career average of 22.4.

Gaulding raced against 37 other drivers on the way to his second-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were nine lead changes.

Justin Haley earned the victory in the race, followed by Gaulding’s second-place finish. Chase Briscoe crossed in third, Riley Herbst secured fourth place, and Harrison Burton took the No. 5 spot.

After Haley won the first stage, AJ Allmendinger drove the No. 16 car to victory in Stage 2.

