Gray Gaulding drives No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro to 12th-place finish at ISM Raceway

Gray Gaulding finished 12th in the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway, adding 25 points to his season total.

Gaulding now sits at 693 points on the season.

Justin Allgaier earned the checkered flag in the race, with Cole Custer taking second, and Tyler Reddick crossing the finish line third. John H. Nemechek took fourth place, followed by Zane Smith to round out the top five.

Christopher Bell won each of the race’s first two stages.

Gaulding qualified in 15th position at 129.819 mph. He’s still looking for career win No. 1, but owns one top-five finish and four finishes in the top 10.

Gaulding battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 23 caution laps. There were nine lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season total with Allgaier’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1151 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1131. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1122 points on the season.

