Gray Frederickson, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer, Dies at 85

Renowned producer Gray Frederickson, best known for his work on “The Godfather” trilogy and “Apocalypse Now,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. He was 85.

Frederickson was born on July 21, 1937, in Oklahoma City. In pursuit of a career in the entertainment industry, he moved to Hollywood where he would eventually co-executive produce “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II.” He also worked as a production manager for franchise. The Academy Award-winning producer’s other work includes “Apocalypse Now,” “UHF,” “Ladybugs,” “The Outsiders” and more.

Frederickson, a proud Oklahoman, was celebrated via Twitter by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Also Read:

‘Supernatural’ Actress Nicki Aycox Dies at 47

“Gray Frederickson has passed away, and we send our deepest condolences to his family. To win the Oscar for Best Picture is one of the greatest accomplishments in modern culture, and as such, Gray is one of the most accomplished people to have ever come from our city,” Holt said in a tweet on Monday.

Some of Frederickson’s other accolades include producing several independent movies in his hometown of Oklahoma City, and teaching film students at Oklahoma City Community College.

Frederickson, whose Hollywood career reached more than 50 years, had two children with his wife Karen Frederickson.