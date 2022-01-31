Gray finds a ‘failure of leadership’ at No 10 as police investigate 300 photos

Rowena Mason and Jessica Elgot
·5 min read

Boris Johnson has been left desperately trying to shore up his premiership after the Sue Gray report as detectives were revealed to be investigating 300 photos and 12 events in Downing Street, including a party in the prime minister’s private flat.

Johnson faced a wall of anger from Conservative MPs in the House of Commons after Gray’s investigation concluded that many of the 16 parties were “difficult to justify” and condemned “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.

Scotland Yard officers have obtained more than 300 photographs and 500 pages of documents. The images include photos taken at alleged parties and from security-system cameras showing people entering and exiting buildings, the Guardian understands.

Tory grandees were among those who made stinging interventions criticising Johnson’s conduct, with his predecessor, Theresa May, questioning his comprehension of the rules and the former chief whip Andrew Mitchell saying the prime minister no longer has his support.

Angela Richardson, a Tory aide, said she had resigned her government job last week citing “disappointment” with the prime minister while Aaron Bell, an MP from the 2019 intake, gave an emotionally charged speech accusing the Johnson of making him look like a fool after he stuck to the rules during his grandmother’s funeral.

However, Johnson appeared to have staved off an immediate challenge by pledging a shake-up of his Downing Street operation and belatedly promising to publish Gray’s full blow-by-blow account of the parties once the police have finished investigating.

He later made a rare address to all his MPs, announcing changes to his No 10 staff in coming days. He suggested his former election guru, Sir Lynton Crosby, would be returning to help in an unofficial role.

Conservatives were initially dismayed by Johnson’s defiant Commons performance in which he refused to commit to publishing Gray’s full report, which was redacted following the announcement of a Metropolitan police inquiry.

But after former ministers including Mark Harper and Tobias Ellwood pressed him for a full and unredacted publication, he was forced into a U-turn.

Several Tory MPs opposed to the prime minister’s continued leadership said they were witnessing “death by 1,000 cuts” and questioned why more of their colleagues were not submitting no confidence letters. At least 54 are needed for a ballot on Johnson’s leadership but even sharp critics like Mitchell are not believed to have handed in letters.

One MP said Johnson’s determination to keep fighting meant removing him would be “extremely painful” and cause huge damage to the party in the process while another said it was clear Tory MPs would at some point need to “get the screwdrivers out to prise his hands off the doors of Downing Street”.

The 12-page Gray report identified “failures of leadership and judgment”but left many unanswered questions, including whether Johnson had misled the Commons by denying parties took place and saying all Covid rules were followed.

Ian Blackford, the SNP Westminster leader, was on Monday thrown out of the Commons for breaching protocol by repeatedly accusing the prime minister of having “lied and misled” parliament.

MPs said the most damaging allegation was of a party on 13 November 2020, the evening that former aide Dominic Cummings quit, in Boris and Carrie Johnson’s flat. There had been reports of loud music and partying heard in the press office below and the alleged gathering is now under police investigation.

The prime minister refused to tell parliament whether he was present in the flat on that evening. He had previously denied in the Commons that any party took place on that date. Johnson was also present for at least one other of the parties under investigation by police – in the “bring your own booze” Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said: “There can be no doubt that the prime minister himself is now subject to criminal investigation.”

Johnson rebuffed questions about his own conduct but promised to overhaul the structure of No 10 to address some of Gray’s criticisms. “I get it and I will fix it,” he told MPs. He also sought to turn his fire on the opposition by making discredited claims about Starmer having failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Saville when director of public prosecutions.

One cabinet minister said there was significant concern about the continued centralisation of No 10, however. “One of the reasons this situation has evolved has been a reluctance from some people around the PM to take outside advice.” Another senior minister said: “Departments are constantly frustrated by nameless people in No 10 – is this the moment to add another layer of them.”

Tory MPs initially said they were unimpressed by Johnson’s Commons performance and accused him of misjudging the mood – but many were continuing to withhold judgement until the Met investigation is complete, with a new test of whether Johnson would personally get a sanction for breaching Covid rules.

In her report, Gray did not criticise the prime minister personally or pass judgment on his past statements but she highlighted failures at the heart of government.

Gray listed 16 gatherings on 12 dates across 20 months in 2020-21 that she had examined for evidence of rule-breaking, of which 12 are being investigated by police.

Gray said her report was limited by the Met’s request for her to make only minimal reference to gatherings that they were investigating. She said she had decided not to publish factual accounts of the other four dates as she did not feel able to do so without detriment to the overall balance of findings.

It is understood that a more detailed full report currently exists and that Gray is keen to see that put into the public domain.

Mark Harper, the former chief whip, said he was still uneasy about the prime minister’s commitment to publish the full document, saying that Johnson had to commit “at the despatch box”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jags interviewing Bisaccia for coaching vacancy

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be starting their coaching search over. Or, at the very least, they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars were scheduled to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a longtime NFL special teams coordinator wh

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • EXPLAINER: How COVID tests, isolation will work at Olympics

    NEW YORK (AP) — Athletes and others headed to the Olympics face a multitude of COVID-19 testing hurdles as organizers seek to catch any infections early and keep the virus at bay. A positive test could mean athletes sitting out the Beijing Games — perhaps even if they’re no longer contagious. Olympic officials say they’ll be flexible and review the need for isolation on a case-by-case basis. It’s part of the complexities of staging a big event in the pandemic, because organizers want to ensure t

  • Elks sign all-star receivers Bowman, Arceneaux, three others

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed former all-star receivers Adarius Bowman and Emmanuel Arceneaux on Wednesday. The Elks also added veteran receiver Caleb Holley, defensive back Matt Elam and defensive lineman Daniel Ross. Bowman returns to the franchise after a five-year absence. The 36-year-old is a three-time all-star, earning the honour in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 while he was playing in Edmonton. Bowman helped Edmonton win the 2015 Grey Cup. His 2016 season was one of the best in team hist

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Collins, Young help streaking Hawks beat Celtics 108-92

    ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which had won two straight and seven of 10. Jayson Tatum scored 20 points. The Celtics were coming off the

  • US bobsledder Williamson positive for virus, status unclear

    U.S. Olympic bobsledder Josh Williamson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fly with his teammates to China on Thursday, though he remains hopeful of getting there in time for the Beijing Games. Williamson — expected to be part of the USA-1 four-man team in Beijing — tested positive Sunday and revealed his status Wednesday. He has spent the last few days at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic training site in Southern California, along with many o

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Troy Terry, Ducks putting together breakthrough season

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks' rebuilding efforts over the past four years. After slow progress that could often be characterized as one step forward and two steps back, Terry and the Ducks are putting together a breakthrough season. The right wing already has career highs in goals and points with the season just past the halfway point. Terry is sixth in the league with 24 goals and has 40 points in 41 games played. His performance has led to Terry's first

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • 5 Interesting facts about Juventus

    Are you a fan of Juventus? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • Elks sign all-star receivers Bowman, Arceneaux, three others

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed former all-star receivers Adarius Bowman and Emmanuel Arceneaux on Wednesday. The Elks also added veteran receiver Caleb Holley, defensive back Matt Elam and defensive lineman Daniel Ross. Bowman returns to the franchise after a five-year absence. The 36-year-old is a three-time all-star, earning the honour in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 while he was playing in Edmonton. Bowman helped Edmonton win the 2015 Grey Cup. His 2016 season was one of the best in team hist

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Why Henrik Lundqvist is a Hall of Fame lock

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why the New York Rangers legend's failure to win a Stanley Cup won't cost him a place in the Hall of Fame.