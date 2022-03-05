Gray Collegiate wins state championship, tops York Prep in clash of 2A titans

Gray Collegiate’s revenge tour is complete.

The War Eagles captured their fourth Class 2A championship in five years with a 56-53 win over York Prep on Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

The game was a rematch of last year’s Class 2A second-round matchup — won by Gray 66-64 — and pitted two teams ranked near the top of the Top 10 polls all season. York Prep entered the playoffs as No. 1 following its first undefeated season in school history. Gray was ranked No. 2.

Gray coach Dion Bethea circled two opponents on the team’s revenge list: Andrew Jackson and York Prep.

Andrew Jackson defeated Gray earlier this season, but the War Eagles won the rematch Monday in the state semifinals. York Prep had been ranked ahead of Gray for most of the year, and the War Eagles felt like they had something to prove.

York Prep, which trailed 26-22 at halftime, took a 30-29 lead on Kory Davis’ jump shot. The Patriots led 35-33 with 3:35 left in the third before the War Eagles finished the quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 43-35.

Gray guard Montravius White had six of the War Eagles’ 10 points during the run.

— This is a breaking story and will be updated.