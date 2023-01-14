Gray Collegiate debuts on-campus basketball facility, part of school-wide upgrade

The days of getting on a bus to play home games are over for the Gray Collegiate basketball team.

The War Eagle teams finally have a permanent place of their own in which to play, and Gray opened up its new 1,500-seat gymnasium by sweeping Fairfield Central on Friday night. The Gray girls won, 56-37, while the top-ranked boys won, 81-41.

A large crowd attended the opener, which had a packed student section called “The Infantry” and DJ Puff playing music throughout the night.

“It does feel good to play right here at the school, “ Gray boys coach Dion Bethea said. “You saw everyone that came out, the students, faculty and the staff. It was great and this place is going to be real special to us “

Gray’s gym is the first new high school basketball gym in the Midlands since Brookland-Cayce in 2019. There have been several new football stadiums built the past few years, including Ridge View and Richland Northeast.

The gym has been in the works the last four years, Gray principal Brian Newsome said. Groundbreaking for it happened a year ago.

Gray, which opened in 2014, had been playing most of its home games at Allen University in downtown Columbia. Playing off campus hasn’t affected the success of programs, especially boys basketball which has won four state championships since 2018. But the coaches and administration are glad for a permanent place.

There are still some kinks to work out, and the large scoreboard high above center court should be installed in the next few weeks.

The gym is part of several new additions at the school and part of the $14.2 million bond. There will be a new athletic complex which includes football/soccer stadium, softball/baseball fields and a 9,000 square foot academic wing featuring six new classrooms. The soccer field will be ready to play on in the spring, while baseball and softball will continue to play off campus for another year.

The football and baseball teams had been playing at Midlands Sports Complex.

“This is what we need for our coaches, players and fans. It finally has come to fruition,” Gray principal Brian Newsome said. “We have been successful using other people’s facilities. Our kids haven’t complained about it. Now, we have our own facilities so people can sew what Gray is all about. We want people in the community to come out and use it. We want volleyball tournaments, club volleyball and planning a basketball tournament next year. There are a lot of things we want to play on our own campus.”

