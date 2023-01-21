Gray Collegiate boys, Keenan girls get big region wins, plus Friday’s scoreboard

The Keenan and Gray Collegiate basketball teams finished their regular-season series on Friday night.

But it might not be the last time the two programs face each other this year.

Gray Collegiate boys finished the game on 8-3 run and defeated the Raiders, 60-53, to split the season series.

Keenan won, 55-50, on Tuesday night in a game that was called with 15.9 seconds left after a scary moment involving Gray’s Mychael Mitchell.

Mitchell lost consciousness after taking an elbow to the head and his body began to convulse. He was taken to hospital and later released.

Mitchell was on the bench on Friday in street clothes. Senior Avantae Parker led the way for Gray with 27 points and Montraivis White had 11. Chrisean Oree led Keenan with 14 points.

The two teams are likely to meet again in the playoffs.

On the girls side, South Carolina signee MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 26 points to lead Keenan to a 59-47. The Raiders sweep the season series and are in driver’s seat in Region 3-2A.

In other action Friday:

▪ South Carolina signee Arden Conyers scored 32 points to help Westwood hand Irmo its first region defeat, 65-56, in double overtime.

The loss puts Irmo in a tie with Ridge View in Region 5-4A standings at 3-1. Westwood is in a three-way tie for third at 2-2 with AC Flora and Richland Northeast.

▪ AC Flora’s Terianna Gray went over 1,000 points in her career during the Falcons win over Lugoff-Elgin.

Boys Scores

Gray Collegiate 60, Keenan 53

GC: Avantae Parker 17, Trai White 11. K: Chrisean Oree 14, Jaylen Golston 12, Brian Sumpter 11

Dynamic Prep 73, Cardinal Newman 39

CN: Evan Carter 9, Smith 9 Jordan Frazer 11, White 6, Peeples 4

Westwood 65, Irmo 56 (2 OT)

W: Arden Conyers 32, KJ Rowan 14. I: Madden Collins 24, Mason Collins 9, White 8, Summons 5, Brand 5, Campbell 4, Foster 1

Rock Hill 43, Blythewood 38

RH: Ke’Mari Boyd 12, Kali Carter 10

Ridge View 55, Richland Northeast 49

RV: Adonis McDaniel 14, Yale Davis 12, Joshua Smith 12, Pretty 8, T. Smith 5, Corbett 2, Cooper 2. RNE: Zackary Watkins 14, Marquis Smith 13

Story continues

AC Flora 43, Lugoff-Elgin 41

Heathwood Hall 58, Orangeburg Prep 49

Heathwood:Nichols 8, Claxton 5, JD Gardner 23, Hunter 8, Frick 2, Noble 8, Belk 4. OP: Tilden Riley 21, Gillam 4, Hall 8, Palmer 2, Xavier Ravenell 14

Chapin 69, White Knoll 63

C: Cayman Collins 17, Lucas Highberger 15, Tyson Ray 14

Spring Valley 55, Nation Ford 53

SV: Jordan Burgess 22, CJ Rich 19

Camden 53, Marlboro County 45

C: Dre Wilson 17, Israel Macklin 16, Stratford 7, Hunter 6, Lee 5, Sweetenburg 2. MC: B. Barfield 11, Miles 10, Adams 7, Chalmers 4, Barbour 4, Leach 4, Monroe 3, Purvis 2.

River Bluff 50, Dutch Fork 43

Dreher 70, Gilbert 67

Brookland-Cayce 54, Swansea 46

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56, Lower Richland 45

Saluda 75, Ninety Six 65

S: Masium Watson 21, T. Mathis 4, Zion Wright 29, A. Mathis 8, JT Lott 11, Adams 2. NS: E Adams 14, Hill 9, A Shay 22, Gardner 3, J. Ouver 11, Jones 4, Childs 2

Richard Winn 56, Newberry Academy 41

RW: Lawson 17, Drew Spires 15, Miller Stuck 14, Caulder 4, Chaisson 3, Wilson 3

Augusta Christian 61, Hammond 35

H: Miller 4, Saunders 4, Epps 5, Goddard 8, Osborne 7, Ross 4, Tyler 3. AC: Henderson 3, Smith 15, Booker 9, Beasley 4, Pratt 23. Bell 7

Abbeville 81, Mid-Carolina 61

MC: Kaden Myers 25, Boyd 9, Clark 9

Thursday

Heathwood Hall 75, Camden Military 38

HH: Nicholas Nichols 16, Claxton 6, JD Gardner 27, Hunter 4, Frick 7, Noble 5, Belk 2, Searfoss 2, Hagood 4, Wheeler 2. CM: Cure 1, Ty’Quez Hadley 14, Smith 3, Palmer 2, Jeffries 3, Hayden Maxwell 15

Girls Scores

Keenan 59, Gray Collegiate 47

K: Griffin 5, Kennedy 7, Brown, Hicks 6, Cuaghman 4, MiLaysia Fulwiley 26, Johnson 2. GC: Tatum 4, Mintz 6Walker-Lee 4, Alyssa Woodlock 16, Frye 2, Maliyah Mason 13, Phelps 2.

Camden 83, Marlboro County 26

C: Joyce Edwards 30, Morgan Champion 15, Braylin Mungo 13, Carter 8, Jefferson 7, Harris 6, Jeffcoat 2, McKoy 2. MC: Taniyah Hairston 11, Lowe 9, Peguero 3, Jenkins 2, Miller 1

Spring Valley 58, Nation Ford 33

River Bluff 50, Dutch Fork 43

RB: Winegardner 9, Riddle 2. Tucker 3, Tucker 9, Jaden Tucker 10, Violette 7, Bonaparte 2, Tifre 3. DF: Aaliyah Lee 10, Cheeseboro 5, Spratley 6, Hillary Offing 14. Tayan Anderson 4, Jackson 2

AC Flora 63, Lugoff-Elgin 35

Trinity Delaney 15, Skylar McCray 15, Terriana Gray 13, Madison Mickens 10, McDonald-Craft 8, Andrews 2, Darby 2.

Lower Richland 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

LR: Green 4, Chi’Nya Isaac 24, Tyra Floyd 14, Jhnai Sumter 15, Hiller 3, Weston 4. OW: Coulter 2, Mitchell 5, Bookert 3, Robinson 9, Rumph 2

Swansea 30, Brookland-Cayce 14

S: Dazejah Lanham 11, Butler 5, Dibble 5, Leysath 4, Williams 2, Riley 2, Crum 1. BC: Osby 6, Dennis 6, Etheridge 1, Luchie 1

Saluda 43, Ninety Six 23

Pou 2, Brunson 3, Jessica Means 10, Nick 7, Clark 2, Daniels 8, Springs 3, Stevens 8. NS: Middleton 2, Coster 9, McBride 1, Smith 1, Squire 6, Culbreath 4

Heathwood Hall 62, Orangeburg Prep 21

HH: Lauren Jacobs 15, Sabreya Monsanto 14, Abby Mullins 11, Gore 9, Frick 7, Spriggs 3, Cunningham 2, Bowers 1. OP: Delaney 6, Garrick 5, Lambrecht 5, Garrick 5

Westwood 57, Irmo 36

W: Destiny Omeire 11, Jessica Woods 10, Johnson 9, Daniels 8, Thompson 5, Bumpers 4, Davis 3, Curry 3, Brown 2, Miracle 2.

Hammond 51, Augusta Christian 29

Rock Hill 62, Blythewood 40