Gravvity Remixes Social Media & The Metaverse to Empower Billions

This groundbreaking company has created the first "hyper-realistic" social metaverse where everyone shares in the community's success.

Toronto, Canada, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravvity is a completely reimagined social and chat app with a “hyper-realistic” metaverse called the “Remix”.





Unlike other social and chat apps that exploit users and hoard profits, Gravvity empowers its members to control their privacy, data and content, and shares its profits with its community.

Members earn daily airdrops of GRAVY - Gravvity’s Community Token based on their social activity. By stacking GRAVY, members share in the community’s success as it grows.

As social media transitions into the metaverse, there is a once in a generation opportunity to redefine how we connect and empower 7.9 billion people. However, all metaverses currently feel like cartoon video games designed for kids and this is a significant barrier to mainstream adoption.

Powered by “Unreal Engine 5”, the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool, the Remix is the first hyper-realistic social metaverse that feels natural and simple to step into. With one simple click in a member’s social feed or chat, friends have the freedom to socialize, explore, play, shop, and work together in almost any setting imaginable.

With the total addressable market for the metaverse expected to reach $13 trillion by 2030 with 5 billion users, Gravvity is perfectly positioned to open the doors to the mainstream adoption of the metaverse while empowering billions with freedom and economic opportunity.

Upcoming Token Sale - GRAVY

With a finite token supply, demand for GRAVY is driven by the need to buy GRAVY to place ads and to make purchases within Gravvity (e.g. virtual land, NFTs & real goods & services). As the community grows, so does the demand for GRAVY.

Gravvity’s first private token sale in February 2022 was oversubscribed. Click here to join the whitelist for our next round of token sales.

Upcoming Virtual Land Sale

With only 50,000 lands, the Remix is filled with boundless economic opportunities for businesses and creators to reach and engage their customers and audiences in a completely new and immersive way.

According to a recent Forbes publication, “In January 2022, the daily average price of metaverse land transactions exceeded 5 ETH, more than $18,000.”

In comparison, the first round of private land sales within the Remix will be held in Q2-2022 with land prices starting as low as $150. Click here to secure your exclusive spot in the Remix.

Gravvity’s social feed and chat app is set to launch globally in Q2-2022. Join the waitlist today with 35,000+ other members.

For more information please check out the Gravvity website and check their social networks for all the latest updates.

Website: https://www.gravvity.ai



Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/jve4g93npzxde7vg

Twitter:https://twitter.com/yourgravvity



Discord: https://discord.com/invite/z7BZnjmpqf

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yourgravvity



CONTACT: Jason Herrington jason -at- gravvity.ai



