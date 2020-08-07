Gravity Reports Second Quarter of 2020 Results and Business Updates

Seoul, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 88,458 million (US$ 73,684 thousand), representing a 20.7% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (“QoQ”) and a 13.2% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 16,313 million (US$ 13,588 thousand), representing a 57.5% increase QoQ and a 25.5% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 16,335million (US$ 13,606 thousand), representing a 45.2% increase QoQ and a 16.4% increase YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 13,095 million (US$ 10,907 thousand), representing a 41.4% increase QoQ and a 20.6% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Subscription revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were KRW 24,448 million (US$ 20,365 thousand), representing a 147.1% increase QoQ from KRW 9,893 million and a 262.4% increase YoY from KRW 6,746 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand that was re-launched on May 28, 2020 and Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia that was launched on March 31, 2020. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Taiwan and Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia.

Royalty and license fee revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were KRW 4,459 million (US$ 3,714 thousand), representing 25.9% increase QoQ from KRW 3,543 million and a 57.5% increase YoY from KRW 2,832 million. The increase QoQ was primarily due to increased revenue from collaboration event with Garena’s Free Fire items based on Ragnarok Online IP. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY resulted mainly from increased revenue from collaboration event with Garena’s Free Fire items based on Ragnarok Online IP.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 54,249 million (US$ 45,189 thousand) for the second quarter of 2020, representing a 3.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 55,982 million and a 16.6% decrease YoY from KRW 65,013 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily from decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Taiwan and Japan, and Ragnarok Tactics in Taiwan. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia, Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia, and Ragnarok Tactics in Korea. The decrease YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania. This decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Taiwan and Europe, Ragnarok Tactics in Korea and Taiwan, and Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia.

Other revenues were KRW 5,302 million (US$ 4,416 thousand) for the second quarter of 2020, representing 38.0% increase QoQ from KRW 3,842 million and a 49.9% increase YoY from KRW 3,536 million

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was KRW 51,098 million (US$ 42,564 thousand) for the second quarter of 2020, representing a 4.6% increase QoQ from KRW 48,874 million and a 10.1% decrease YoY from KRW 56,858 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania, Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia, and Ragnarok Tactics in Korea. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 21,047 million (US$ 17,532 thousand) for the second quarter of 2020, representing a 50.0% increase QoQ from KRW 14,030 million and a 154.5% increase YoY from KRW 8,271 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin in Korea, Ragnarok Online in Thailand, Sacred Blade in Japan, Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia, and commission paid for payment gate way fees related to Ragnarok Online in Thailand. The increase YoY was mostly resulted from increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin and Ragnarok Tactics in Korea, Ragnarok Online in Thailand, Sacred Blade in Japan, Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia, commission paid for payment gate way fees related to Ragnarok Online in Thailand, salaries and research and development expenses.

Profit before income tax expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 16,335 million (US$ 13,606 thousand) for the second quarter of 2020 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 11,250 million for the first quarter of 2020 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 14,037 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Story continues