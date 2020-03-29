Gravity Is Offering a 30% Discount on Its Weighted Blankets to Health Care Workers

Photo credit: Gravity

There are no words to describe the challenging times we're living through right now. In addition to the sick, another group hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are the health care professionals who go to battle every day on the front lines.

Gravity's weighted blankets boost melatonin and serotonin levels while providing a better sleep. Since the product is designed to improve mental and psychical wellbeing, the company hopes to play a small part in recovery efforts by extending 30% off of all of its products to first responders.

"I wish we could do more. I wish we could give free products away to any medical professional who wants one. Unfortunately, we can't," Gravity's CEO, Mike Grillo wrote on the company's website. "We're still a small business being hit by the economic downturn just like many others. But we're doing our part, and we hope it helps, even just a little."



Grillo, who resides in New York, also acknowledged the added stress of living in a city where apartments aren't designed to be inhabited 24/7.

"Half of all NYC apartments are under 700 square feet," he added. "As an extreme extrovert who's been in relative isolation for the last 14 days after a suspected COVID-19 case, I can tell you that cabin fever/isolation-induced anxiety is REAL."

Accordingly, the company is also offering a "work from home" discount to general customers. All others can take advantage of 15% off of Gravity's blankets and duvet covers, sheets and pillows, and more through the end of the month.

