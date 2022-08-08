Gravity Branding names Novartis’ Vijoice® (alpelisib)

Gravity Branding

Expert naming process valued in fast-tracked approval as drug clears FDA regulatory hurdles

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Branding, the agency behind naming blockbuster drugs including Novartis’ Kisqali® (ribociclib), Genentech’s Herceptin® (trastuzumab) and Janssen’s Concerta® (methylphenidate HCl), recently announced its success naming Vijoice® (alpelisib), a Novartis drug to combat PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS). On April 5, 2022, the FDA granted accelerated approval to alpelisib (brand name Vijoice®) for adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with severe manifestations of PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum who require systemic therapy.



The bar for international pharmaceutical naming is high. In addition to clearing international health agency scrutiny and trademark review, other key considerations include avoiding confusion with proprietary and non-proprietary drug or medical technology names, any drug performance claims not substantiated by the clinical research process, and reference to religious and any inappropriate international idiomatic expressions. Ensuring names are reasonably easy to pronounce in all markets is also important.

“We’ve enjoyed a highly collaborative, productive working relationship with the Novartis team over many years on a wide range of projects,” said Edward Saenz, Managing Director, Gravity Branding. “For naming Vijoice®, as with other initiatives, we employed our proven Brand Bullseye process, which helps teams align around a singular expression of brand value. Achieving team consensus early on enables projects to run more smoothly and ensures positive results for our clients in a range of sectors.”

Saenz continued: “Novartis relies on our high-quality creative efforts and steadfast partnership to meet significant milestones. Gravity’s Brand Bullseye process was critical to our success delivering on-strategy names in a compressed time frame that could surmount international scrutiny and set the stage for product success.”

Vijoice® is a fabricated name that can be regarded as optimistic and life affirming, but essentially, represents an empty vessel poised to be filled with relevant brand qualities. In addition to Gravity’s pharmaceutical naming experience, the agency works alongside Novartis and its technology partners on branding ground-breaking digital therapeutics.

Gravity’s 30+ year track record includes brand strategy, naming and design work for leaders in the pharmaceutical, digital healthcare, automotive and technology sectors. High-profile naming assignments include Kisqali® (ribociclib), Herceptin® (trastuzumab), Concerta® (methylphenidate HCl), Wifi, Expedia.com., Sempra Energy, Nissan Armada, Nissan Versa and Nissan Xterra. Pressure tested in Silicon Valley boardrooms, the agency’s Brand Bullseye process facilitates alignment and agreement across multi-disciplinary teams resulting in expedited, strategically-sound decision making for client teams and an above standard level of success and satisfaction.

