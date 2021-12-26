Gravity Blanket makes the best weighted blanket we've ever tested and it's 20% off right now

Pick up our favorite weighted blanket at Gravity Blanket for a cozy markdown to cap off the year.

After all the shopping, wrapping, traveling and mingling done during the holidays, you probably need something to help you relax at home. For that, we can easily recommend a couple of products designed by Gravity Blanket, which is hosting a neat end-of-year sale.

The brand is currently offering 20% off all products on its website. This means you can get savings not only on its famous weighted blankets but also weighted bathrobes, sleep masks and more cozy accessories.

We’re big fans of the standard Gravity weighted blanket, which you can get for $172 in its single size or $220 in its queen/King size. We tested the 15-pound version and called it the "most luxurious and well-crafted weighted blanket we used” thanks to its even weight distribution, which provided a comforting amount of pressure that didn't make our tester claustrophobic, and the luxurious feeling from its velvet cover. It’s also easy to fold up for storage and is even machine washable.

Bring the comfort of your blanket all throughout the house with these Gravity weighted robes.

You can keep that comfort all throughout your house with the Gravity weighted fleece robe for $104. Normally listed for $130, you can save $26 on all four sizes during the sale. If your main criteria is comfort, our tester describes the feeling of the robe as a “never-ending hug.” This robe weighs just 3 pounds and is made of a plush, polyester fleece that our tester found both soft and fluffy. Its two deep pockets leave plenty of room for smartphones, snacks, a TV remote or anything else you might need after a long day. While we wish the robe had a better balance, we certainly think it's worth the buy.

With all the work done this year, why not enter the new year in a cozy cocoon of comfort? Shop these Gravity Blanket products before the sale (and year) ends.

