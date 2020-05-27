Gravitas Acquires North American Rights To Doc ‘Beyond Driven’ About Female F1 Pioneer Lella Lombardi

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran’s documentary Beyond Driven, about motor racing pioneer Lella Lombardi.

The film charts the story of the former butcher’s delivery driver and ex Formula 3 Championship runner up. At the Spanish Grand Prix in 1975, Lombardi became the first, and still only, female driver to win F1 World Championship points. During one of the most controversial weekends in F1 history, set amid a notoriously dangerous Barcelona street circuit, spectator deaths, driver boycotts, a huge first corner crash, and a shortened race, Lombardi made history and recorded a feat that is yet to be surpassed more than 45 years later.

Lombardi continued to race, but never reached the same heights again. Her death left behind a mysterious personal life but sparked a powerful legacy for female drivers.

The film features interviews with top female motor racing racers including Tatiana Calderon, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell.

Red Arrow Studios subsidiary Gravitas will be releasing the film on VOD and on digital platforms on June 30.

The deal was negotiated by Brett Rogalsky and Brendan Gallagher on behalf of Gravitas Ventures and by Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran on behalf of Love Entertainment.

“What audiences will love about Beyond Driven is that it is not only highly entertaining, but also educates about a dynamic female driver from the 70s that deserves more recognition,” said Brett Rogalsky, Acquisitions Coordinator at Gravitas Ventures.

“Women competing for the podium in Formula 1 is not impossible. It’s not a long shot, it’s not improbable, it’s any day now and we need start committing to backing these incredibly talented women,” said directors Hartley and Tran.

