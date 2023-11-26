Gravesend: Taxi app creator receives award from Prime Minister

A black-cab driver has received an award from the Prime Minister for creating a new taxi app.

Unify London charges customers a £2 booking fee on top of their fare, which goes to a charity of the driver's choice.

The app was created by Micky Harris, from Gravesend, Kent, and his wife Barbara.

Mr Harris said his wife of 40 years, who died of cancer last year, was the "driving force" behind the app.

More than a quarter of London cab drivers have signed up to use the app since it launched - a figure that equates to about 3,000 taxis.

Following a successful launch, Mr Harris received a Points of Light award from Rishi Sunak's office - an accolade that acknowledges outstanding work of individual volunteers in the community.

Prior to Barbara's diagnosis, the couple had been working on the app after becoming frustrated with taxi apps charging both drivers and customers to book the taxi, Mr Harris said.

"For the drivers, the app is free to use," he said. "And for customers, they're only paying the metered fare, and they know the small booking fee goes entirely to charity.

"And our taxis can't cancel, so the customer can book safe in the knowledge that the taxi will arrive."

Speaking about his wife, he added: "She was an ordinary woman, as I'm an ordinary man. We didn't think we'd do extraordinary things; certainly nothing as extraordinary as this."

Barbara spent the final weeks of her life receiving at-home care from ellenor - a charity which provides care for patients with life-limiting illnesses throughout Kent.

Mr Harris said ensuring charities like ellenor benefit from the app was important.

"On her deathbed, Barbara held my hand, and said, 'Make it work, Micky'. And I still have her on my shoulders," he said.

