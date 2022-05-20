Gratomic Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at Aukam

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) commences the next stage of drilling at the Company's flagship Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. The Diamond Drilling (DD) Campaign officially kicked-off on May 16, 2022, with data gathered and targets defined using results collected from previous Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and geophysical surveys as outlined below.

The preliminary drilling process used to gather accurate and sufficient data in order to proceed with further drilling was completed in November of 2021. This drilling was an RC drilling program, with the intent of providing enough data to proceed with the DD Campaign. RC drilling in graphite is generally used as an exploratory tool rather than a resource defining tool, where at Aukam, it clearly delineated the direction and depth of graphite mineralization. Part of the purpose of the DD program is to accurately define the mineralization intersected by the RC drilling campaign.

The Company commissioned SkyTeam to conduct an electromagnetic airborne geophysical survey of the main areas of interest to further refine targets as a cost saving mechanism. This survey was completed in April of 2022.

Gratomic Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Gratomic Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

Over the past four months, Gratomic has commissioned our in-house mining engineering team to design and construct a road up the side of the Aukam mountain to accommodate access to DD teams and to later be used as an access road for further exploration and development.

This information will be used to conclude the technical reports being prepared in accordance with the provisions of NI 43-101 which are currently underway at Aukam, particularly the geology report, which is intended to define resources. The Company has engaged an independent QP (qualified person) for the writing of the geology report.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

