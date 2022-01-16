FBI IDs assailant in Texas hostage standoff as British national; rabbi 'grateful to be alive'

The FBI on Sunday identified the hostage-taker killed in a standoff at a Fort Worth-area synagogue as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram and said he apparently acted alone.

Dallas FBI chief Matthew DeSarno said the investigation had expanded to Great Britain and Israel as authorities sought a motive for Saturday's 10-hour ordeal. London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that its counter-terrorism police were working with U.S. authorities.

None of the four hostages were injured. The FBI in Dallas did not elaborate on how Akram died but said in a statement Sunday that the shooting would be reviewed.

"At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved," the statement said. "North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes member agencies from across the region, will continue to follow investigative leads."

The hostages included a Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who no Sunday expressed his gratitude to law enforcement for their efforts – and to many others for their prayers.

"I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support, all of the law enforcement and first responders who cared for us, all of the security training that helped save us," Cytron-Walker wrote in a Facebook post. "I am grateful for my family. I am grateful for the CBI Community, the Jewish Community, the Human Community. I am grateful that we made it out. I am grateful to be alive."

All Texas synagogue hostages safe after hourslong standoff

Local law enforcement and FBI crisis negotiators responded Saturday morning to Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, a city of 26,000 people 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth. The man took four hostages, though one man was later released uninjured, according to the Colleyville Police Department. The standoff ended when an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.

A law enforcement officials who spoke to on the condition of anonymity said Akram had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill Americans in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is suspected of having ties to al-Qaida. Akram reportedly also wanted to speak with Siddiqui, housed in a federal prison in Fort Worth.

Story continues

President Joe Biden, visiting a food pantry in Philadelphia on Sunday morning, said the suspect was able to purchase weapons on the street and may have recently come to the U.S. Akram’s immigration status and history were not immediately available.

“Rest assured, we are focused,” Biden said. “The attorney general is focused and making sure that we deal with these kinds of acts.”

Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.

Aafia Siddiqui shot at Americans in Afghanistan

Siddiqui was detained in 2008 by Afghan authorities along with handwritten notes that referred to a "mass casualty attack" and that listed various locations in the United States, including the Empire State Building and the Brooklyn Bridge. Other notes referred to the construction of "dirty bombs" and reconnaissance drones, underwater bombs and gliders, according to federal prosecutors.

When U.S. officials attempted to interview Siddiqui in Ghazni, Afghanistan, she grabbed a U.S. Army officer's M-4 rifle and shot at a U.S. Army officer and other members of the U.S. interview team while declaring her intent kill Americans.

Marwa Elbially, Siddiqui’s Texas-based lawyer, told USA TODAY that Siddiqui was not involved in the hostage situation, and that her only brother, an architect who lives in Houston, has confirmed that he has nothing to do with it either.

Islamic group condemns attack on synagogue

John Floyd, chairman of the Houston board of the Council on American–Islamic Relations, said his group stood in solidarity against the "antisemitic attack against a house of worship." Floyd, a lawyer for some members of Siddiqui's family, said she and her family also strongly condemn the attack.

"Dr. Aafia’s family has always stood firm in advocating for the release of their sister from incarceration by legal and non-violent means only," Floyd said in a statement, adding that the attack "directly undermines those of us who are seeking justice for Dr. Aafia."

Ranting heard at synagogue

Saturday’s services were livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. Meta Platforms Inc., the corporate successor to Facebook Inc., later confirmed that Facebook had removed the video.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson, Claire Thornton and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI identifies Malik Faisal Akram as Texas synagogue hostage-taker