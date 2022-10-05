Grateful Dead's Bob Weir to reissue debut album, offers song to support abortion access

Alex Biese
·3 min read

Bobby Weir is looking back and working for the future.

Weir, the iconic Grateful Dead singer and guitarist, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his 1972 debut solo LP "Ace" with the release of a special deluxe edition next year. But Weir is giving fans an early preview of the set with one previously unreleased recording that will be available for one day only this week in support of abortion access.

A rendition of the "Ace" gem "Black-Throated Wind," recorded live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 3, will be featured on "Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All." The compilation will be available exclusively via goodmusiccomp.bandcamp.com for 24 hours starting at 3 a.m. on Oct. 7.

All net proceeds from the compilation will support nonprofit organizations working to provide abortion care access: The Brigid Alliance, a referral-based service providing travel, food, lodging, child care and other logistical support for people seeking abortions; and Noise for Now's work with the Abortion Care Network to support independent abortion clinics, according to a news release.

Bob Weir performs with Don Was and Jay Lane of the Wolf Bros at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on March 13, 2019.
"Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All" also features R.E.M., Tegan and Sara, Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne and Devo.

Weir has been a vocal advocate for abortion access. On June 24, the day the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Weir was performing at Chicago's Wrigley Field with Dead & Company and used the occasion to tweak the lyrics to "Throwing Stones," his anti-authoritarian anthem co-written with John Perry Barlow: “You can buy the whole (expletive) Supreme Court today.” Dead & Company is also currently selling benefit "Save Our Rights" T-shirts.

Following the limited time compilation appearance of "Black-Throated Wind," Weir will release "Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" as a double-CD set and on digital streaming services via Rhino Entertainment on Jan. 13, 2023. A newly-remastered version of the original album will be released on "high roller" pearl white vinyl the same day exclusively through Dead.net, with a black vinyl version to follow on Feb. 3.

Pre-orders are available now via Dead.net, and the remastered version of "Cassidy" is streaming now. The deluxe edition of the album also includes Weir and Wolf Bros.' April 3 performance of "Ace" in its entirety at Radio City Music Hall, featuring string and brass quintet The Wolfpack, pedal steel guitarist Barry Sless and special guests Tyler Childers and Brittney Spencer.

Weir is currently on the road with Wolf Bros. and the Wolfpack, with the ensemble set to kick off a four-night stand with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Bob Weir's 'Ace': Grateful Dead musician fights for abortion access

