Grateful Dead Photographers Remember Capturing the Magic from the Pit, 25 Years After Jerry Garcia’s Death

One reason photographers loved the Grateful Dead, among so very many others: the “first three songs only” rule for the photo pit took on a whole new meaning at one of this band’s shows.

“When you got three Grateful Dead songs, you could be in that pit for 40 minutes, if you’ve got the right songs,” says Jeff Kravitz. “You go shoot, like, Britney, that’s 12 minutes for those three songs. For the Dead, you could be in there 25 minutes… and Garcia’s not moving fast.”

When Kravitz first got to shoot the Dead in 1994, he found himself in the pit next to a more veteran photographer of the band, Jay Blakesberg, who was already renowned among Deadheads for his iconic portraits of the group after shooting them since 1978. Blakesberg and Kravitz shared their memories of being in out and of the Dead’s photo pit with Variety in advance of the 25th anniversary of Jerry Garcia’s passing.

In 1977, a dozen years after the group’s founding, a then 15-year-old Blakesberg attended his first Dead show as a fan. He went on to attend all four annual Labor Day weekend shows from ‘77 until 1980. “I shot them in September ‘78 and then again in November of ‘78, the 24th of November,” Blakesberg recalls. “They did a special ‘Deadheads Only’ concert at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, New Jersey, a little 3200-seat theater. The only way that you could get tickets was you had to be invited via their Deadhead mailing list.”

Traveling between a Philadelphia college and moving to L.A. for work, Kravitz, a renowned entertainment photographer, didn’t experience his first Dead show until decades later. Kravitz recalled a story of his first attempt to shoot at a show, where he wound up in a conversation with Grateful Dead publicist Dennis McNally.

“I almost had a photo pass for that night. Then I told him I work at Rolling Stone and he was like, ‘What’s the proof? I want to see the proof. You have Jodi Peckman call me.’ I was fine until I mentioned Rolling Stone. Jodi Peckman didn’t call, but next time I went to the Dead, I brought a whole folder of photographs with all my bylines with them,” said Kravitz. “He’s like, ‘Why are you showing me this?’ I was like, ‘Because you questioned my veracity!’ He goes, ‘If you want to shoot the Grateful Dead, be down here with your camera in 10 minutes.’ I ran back, got my camera, went right back to the pit. I’m like, ‘Here I am, Mr. McNally,’ and he let me in the shoot. That was the day I met Jay shooting in the pit at the Dead show.”

According to Blakesberg, Kravitz shot “80 rolls of film” with a consistent camera shutter, enough to make him wonder if Kravitz was actually another photographer: Steve Granitz.

Garcia and the rest of the Grateful Dead, since the start of the band’s career, allowed fans to bring cameras to shows for opportunities to express their creativity. As Blakesberg’s career as a photographer followed the same trajectory as the band, he evolved from a teenage fan to an extensive documentarian of the Dead. “You know, with Garcia, it was about body language — the flourish with the hand coming up in the air or a big smile, lifting his leg just a little bit. There’s a few shots like that in those rare moments that you were able to catch Garcia like that.

Later in his journey of shooting portraits of the band, Blakesberg also recalled watching Garcia slowly start to regress as 1995 drew closer, both through his own lens and on the stage. Specifically, he discussed photographing an ad campaign for Alvarez Yairi, the manufacturing company behind Bob Weir and Garcia’s acoustic guitars. Weir, however, would be the only one to appear, as Garcia arrived three days later; the photos were not used. He also noted how it carried over into Garcia’s musicianship.

“Later in life, when drugs consumed his ability to play with the sheer brilliance that he could… I don’t know if he was intentionally phoning it in. I don’t think that any musician really ever wants to be accused of that. But, I think that he was hindered by his drug intake. Unfortunately, that was the result, that there were a lot of performances that were not up to the par of who Jerry Garcia was,” Blakesberg said.

However, there were also many uplifting moments Blakesberg and Kravitz shared with Garcia before he died. Blakesberg shot one of his most famous portraits of the musician, with Robert Hunter beside him, sitting on a desk in the band’s small office. Kravitz met Garcia twice at a gym at the Four Seasons in Seattle, striking a conversation about legendary songs including “Dark Star” and “St. Stephen” and Wollensaks — a reel-to-reel tape device that Garcia used while attending bluegrass shows to practice as a musician in the early 1960s. “He was a taper, and that’s why he allowed the taping — because it was a tool that he used in his life,” said Kravitz.

