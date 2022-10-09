‘Grateful to be alive.’ Shark bites surfer off Northern California beach, officials say

When a shark knocked him off his surfboard and clamped his right leg in its jaws, 31-year-old surfer Jared Trainor at first didn’t know what was going on.

“I don’t remember the initial contact,” he told the Times-Standard. “It kind of happened so quickly.”

Trainor told the publication he began kicking the shark in the head with his other leg, causing it to release him, and swam back to shore. Another surfer told him he’d been bitten by a shark.

The shark attack took place off Centerville Beach in Humboldt County at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department reported on Facebook.

Firefighters cannot recall a similar attack in the area, the post said.

“I’m grateful to be alive,” Trainor told the Times-Standard. “And I love surfing so much that I’m hoping this this brings a newfound appreciation.”

A GoFundMe account started for Trainor by his sister says they believe he was bitten by a great white shark. He is recovering from injuries to his thigh.

“This is a reminder that there are many hazards to be aware of when you are at the beach,” firefighters said on Facebook.

The beach is about 260 miles north of San Francisco.

Shark kills mom snorkeling with family of five on Bahamas cruise, officials say

Shark bite critically injures 51-year-old tourist at Hawaii beach, police say

Beachgoers look on in horror as shark kills swimmer in Australia. ‘Blood everywhere’