Grassroots referees to wear bodycams to combat abuse and violence

The Football Association is finally preparing a trial of body cameras for grassroots referees in a bid to tackle a “crisis” of physical and verbal abuse.

It is more than six years since Telegraph Sport revealed support for the idea among grassroots officials – and more than five years since the FA first indicated it would explore the idea – but there is now hope the technology will be trialled early next year.

This followed a request in June to football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), following what the FA called “feedback from the refereeing community”.

That community has been warning since 2016 that many referees were operating in fear of physical violence and had suggested they were equipped with body cameras in the same way as police and traffic wardens.

The situation has further spiralled this season when, despite an FA warning of tough action back in August, stories of abuse have been widespread.

Telegraph Sport reported fears last month a referee could be killed before harsher sanctions are brought in and then, last week, a man was arrested on suspicion of a “serious assault” on an official in Lancashire.

The Merseyside Football League, which has more than 150 teams, is also cancelling all of its matches this Saturday in direct response to “multiple incidents of inappropriate and threatening behaviour”.

It follows further reports in other leagues of referees abandoning matches due to the level of abuse. Match officials have also been considering whether to hold a national strike.

Referee groups have urged the FA to introduce lifetime bans for violent behaviour and deduct points for bad behaviour, as well as introducing body cameras so all interactions are recorded. It is hoped the body cameras will act as a deterrent against abuse and also assist with collecting evidence.

Amateur ref Satyam Toki was attacked by a player during a match - ANDREW FOX/TELEGRAPH

The FA now hopes the body camera trial can begin in the first half of 2023, although details around data protection and safeguarding are still to be finalised in its discussions with Ifab.

“The aim of the trial, the first globally of this nature, would be to explore whether the use of bodycams improves participant behaviour, while providing additional safety for match officials in the adult grassroots game,” said an FA spokesperson.

“We will be tracking the impact of the trial on behaviour and, if it’s successful, will look to roll it out nationally and internationally. We are finalising the details of the trial with Ifab and further information will be communicated in due course.”

The trial will relate only to grassroots football, with Ifab unlikely to approve cameras in elite football that could in turn be used by broadcasters so conversations between players and officials could be heard by viewers.

Under the headline, ‘Enough Is Enough’, the FA had taken the unusual step of writing to every grassroots participant – coaches, players or parents – to warn ‘inappropriate’ behaviour went too far last season and they would consider harsher sanctions. The nature of those potential sanctions, however, was not disclosed.

The most in-depth published research into the scale of the problem was conducted before lockdown by Dr Tom Webb at the University of Portsmouth, who uncovered stark differences between grassroots football in England compared to Holland and France.

In Holland, just 2.2 per cent of referees said they experienced verbal abuse in every game or couple of games. This figure was 14.4 per cent in France but rocketed to 60 per cent when English officials were asked the exact same question in 2015.

Referees in Holland and France are also far more likely to have never received any verbal abuse (respectively 44.8 per cent and 30.3 per cent) against just six per cent of English officials who reported having never been abused.

An experience of physical abuse was also highest in England at 19 per cent, compared to 16 per cent and 14.6 per cent in France and Holland respectively.