Grassroots movements can rise during this crisis – Italy’s Sardines group shows how

Pandemics hand power to the people. Leadership is necessary, for an optimal outcome, but essentially it’s up to us what happens next. It’s in times like these that grassroots political movements can come into their own – if they know how to adapt to the circumstances.

A few days ago, a potted basil plant appeared in the main square in Bologna, one of the Italian cities that has been so hard hit in the coronavirus crisis. There was a crumpled cardboard sign attached, with two hashtags daubed on it in felt-tip pen: #6000SARDINE and #FOTOSINTESI.

Soon they were raising funds, organising flu relief centres, and distributing medicines, milk and blankets

The reference to Sardines would have been meaningful to local people. The grassroots Sardines movement came into existence late last year, in Bologna, to protest at Italy’s swing to the right and in particular the politics of Matteo Salvini. It took its name from the fact that so many people attended its rallies they were squeezed together like sardines in a shoal. Such behaviour having become inappropriate thanks to Covid-19, the Sardines have adapted.

If curiosity prompted you to search for the hashtags, you would discover that over 48 hours this coming weekend, the Sardines are organising an online sale of 6,000 begonias and aromatic herbs. You pay €5 a pot, and Sardines volunteers on bikes deliver them to your home (assuming you live in Bologna). In a city with a love of open-air cinema and neighbourhood theatre, the goal is to raise €30,000 (£27,000) for local culture which has suffered terribly during this pandemic. Organisers are calling it a “symbolic flash mob”.

Real sardines also adapt to survive, of course, and according to one eye-catching description, form “metamorphosing silver baitballs at the surface, twisting and dividing to avoid the ocean predators”. But if historical precedents are anything to go by, the Sardines of Bologna may be doing more than just surviving. Such gestures, in a time of crisis, can have a powerful mobilising effect.

In 1918, the colonial authorities in India put out a call for help because their woefully underpowered healthcare provision for the local population was about to be overwhelmed by a tidal wave of flu. The people who answered the call, and stepped into the breach, were usually members of organisations that had close connections to the independence movement. Because they were also active in social reform, these organisations were well placed to motivate dozens of local caste and community groups. Soon they were raising funds, organising influenza relief centres, and distributing medicines, milk and blankets to devastated communities – often making deliveries on bikes.

Mahatma Gandhi was emerging as the head of the national independence movement at that time, but he still lacked grassroots support. Earlier in the year, he had organised a couple of peaceful campaigns – or satyagraha – among the workers and peasants of Gujarat, to protest at low pay and what they perceived as unjust taxes. He had been able to persuade thousands of people to come out, not hundreds of thousands. Then Gandhi fell ill with flu, and it’s likely he developed pneumonia because he remained out of action for months that autumn.

While he languished in his ashram in Gujarat, his followers in the same state went to the aid of the workers and peasants. Usually their efforts did not extend beyond the towns, but in one Gujarati district, Surat, the relief extended right out to the most remote villages and to some of the most marginalised groups in Indian society. It was organised by two young brothers, Kalyanji and Kunvarji Mehta, and a likeminded man who would eventually become their friend, Dayalji Desai. These three had given up good government jobs in the previous decade and set up their own ashrams where they educated young people about the fight for home rule and the need to reform the caste system. They now mobilised their students to provide a district-wide relief operation.

That operation is estimated to have reached at least 10,000 people – Hindus, Muslims, Christians, tribesmen and untouchables alike – and people in big cities such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai read about the young men’s exploits in the papers and admired them. Gandhi soon heard about them too, and he drew the young men into his circle as he slowly recovered and resumed his political activities. Anti-British feeling was stoked in early 1919, first by the Rowlatt Act – which extended martial law into peacetime in India – and then by the shocking Jallianwala Bagh massacre, at which an estimated 1,000 protesters died after British troops fired into the unarmed crowd.

In 1920, the Mehta brothers travelled with Gandhi in a train from Mumbai to Kolkata, where he was due to attend a special session of the Indian National Congress party. At that meeting he promised self-rule within a year if Congress backed his call for nationwide satyagraha. By then the Mehtas were being hailed as miracle workers for their ongoing social work among deprived groups. Hearing Gandhi’s call, Kunvarji Mehta returned to Gujarat, mobilised his network and delivered five towns to the cause.

The next year, half a million workers came out on strike in India. It would take another few decades of bitter struggle before Gandhi could deliver on his promise, but 1918 was a crucial turning point – the moment, according to the historian AJP Taylor, when Indians turned definitively against British rule. Thereafter, Gandhi was recognised as the undisputed head of the independence movement and he had popular support.

The lesson may be that when the stakes are high the reward is great – as local hubs of community support and mutual aid groups around the world are discovering. And that loyal local followings can make a difference on the national and international stage, eventually. So watch out for grassroots movements in times of pestilence, they could be the start of something significant – even if they call themselves “symbolic”, and even if they start with a humble pot plant parked in a city square.

• Laura Spinney is a science journalist and author