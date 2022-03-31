Amazon workers in Alabama reject union; final result unclear

·6 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid in a tight race, according to early results on Thursday. But outstanding challenged votes could change the outcome.

In New York, union supporters have the edge in a count that will continue Friday morning.

Warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted 993 to 875 against forming a union. The National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the election, said that 416 challenged votes could potentially overturn that result. A hearing has not yet been set to decide if any the challenged votes will be counted, but it is expected in the next few weeks.

“This is just the beginning and we will continue to fight,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the union drive in Bessemer, during a Thursday press conference.

The close election marks a sharp contrast to last year, when Amazon workers overwhelmingly rejected the union.

Meanwhile, in a separate union election in Staten Island, New York, the nascent Amazon Labor Union is leading by more than 350 votes out of about 2,670 counted. Counting is expected to continue Friday morning.

If a majority votes yes at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Organizers have faced an uphill battle against the nation’s second-largest private employer, which is making every effort to keep unions out.

In New York, the ALU has led the charge to form a union along with Chris Smalls, a fired Amazon employee who now leads the fledging group. Turnout for the in-person election was unclear but Smalls was hopeful of victory.

“To be leading in Day One and be up a couple hundred against a trillion dollar company, this is the best feeling in the world,” Smalls said after the conclusion of Thursday’s counting.

While Smalls’ attention has been focused on securing victory in New York, similar efforts in Alabama also weighed heavily.

“I’m not too sure what’s going on Alabama right now, but I know that the sky’s the limit if you can organize any warehouse,” he said, noting that the vote in Alabama could well end up differently. “I hope that they’re successful. I don’t know what’s going on yet, but we know we show our support and solidarity with them.”

The warehouse in Staten Island employs more than 8,300 workers, who pack and ship supplies to customers based mostly in the Northeast. A labor win there was considered difficult, but organizers believe their grassroots approach is more relatable to workers and could help them overcome where established unions have failed in the past.

After a crushing defeat last year, when a majority of workers voted against forming a union, RWDSU is hoping for a different outcome in the Bessemer election, in which mail-in ballots were sent to 6,100 workers in early February. Federal labor officials scrapped the results of the first election there and ordered a re-do after ruling Amazon tainted the election process.

The RWDSU said election there had a turnout rate of about 39% this year, much smaller than last year's election.

Amazon has pushed back hard. The retail giant held mandatory meetings, where workers were told unions are a bad idea. The company also launched an anti-union website targeting workers and placed English and Spanish posters across the Staten Island facility urging them to reject the union. In Bessemer, Amazon has made some changes to but still kept a controversial U.S. Postal Service mailbox that was key in the NLRB’s decision to invalidate last year’s vote.

New York is more labor-friendly than Alabama, a right-to-work state that prohibits a company and a union from signing a contract that requires workers to pay dues to the union that represents them. But some experts believe that won’t make much of a difference in the outcome of the Staten Island election, citing federal labor laws that favor employers, and Amazon’s anti-union stance.

“The employer is the same, and that’s the key thing,” said ​​Ruth Milkman, a sociologist of labor and labor movements at the City University of New York. “Amazon is resisting this with everything it’s got.”

The mostly Black workforce at the Alabama facility, which opened in 2020, mirrors the Bessemer population of more than 70% Black residents, according to the latest U.S. Census data. There’s little public transportation, so many of the Amazon workers drive to the facility from as far away as metro Montgomery, nearly 100 miles to the south.

Pro-union workers say they want better working conditions, longer breaks and higher wages. Regular full-time employees at the Bessemer facility earn at least $15.80 an hour, higher than the estimated $14.55 per hour on average in the city. That figure is based on an analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual median household income for Bessemer of $30,284, which could include more than one worker.

The ALU said they don’t have a demographic breakdown of the warehouse workers in Staten Island and Amazon declined to provide the information to The Associated Press, citing the union vote. Internal records leaked to The New York Times from 2019 showed more than 60% of the hourly associates at the facility were Black or Latino, while most of managers were white or Asian. But it’s unclear how the facility’s high turnover rate may have shifted things.

Amazon workers often travel from across the New York metro area by subway and then take a 40-minute long public bus ride to get to the warehouse. At a nearby bus stop, organizers have put up signs encouraging workers to vote in favor of the union. “WE’RE NOT MACHINES WE’RE HUMAN BEINGS,” one reads, a nod to worker complaints about long shifts and the company’s “time off task” tool that dings employees for taking too many breaks.

Among other things, Staten Island workers are seeking longer breaks, paid time off for injured employees and an hourly wage of $30, up from a minimum of just over $18 per hour offered by the company. A spokesperson for Amazon said the company invests in wages and benefits, such as health care, 401(k) plans and a prepaid college tuition program to help grow workers’ careers.

“As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”

In Staten Island, warehouse workers like 22-year-old Elijah Ramos said they planned to vote against the union, doubting the ALU can get Amazon to agree to higher wages and other benefits. Ramos said he believes organizers don’t have enough experience to represent him.

Although he thinks a union could bring good things, Ramos said it also might constantly butt heads with the company and create more complications.

“It’s better to deal with what we have now than to deal with something where we don’t know what they’re going to do,” he said.

—-

Associated Press staff writers Tali Arbel and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York contributed to this report.

Haleluya Hadero And Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,890.16, down 185.80 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 57 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $40.70 on 6.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $20.84 on 6.8 million shares. Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 07 per cent, to $60.50 on 6.7 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. D

  • Canadian oil industry at odds with Trudeau over new 2030 climate plans

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Canada's first emissions reduction roadmap relies heavily on the oil and gas sector to help Ottawa reach its 2030 climate goal, but there is a still a big gap between what industry and government say are achievable cuts. Oil and gas is Canada's highest-polluting sector, accounting for 26% of total emissions. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is to meet its climate target of reducing overall emissions 40%-45% below 2005 levels by 2030, the oil and gas industry will need to make drastic cuts.

  • 2 men who Googled 'is it illegal to go into the Capitol' were arrested and charged in Capitol riot

    Prosecutors also accused Brian Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of smoking weed inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

  • For New Orleans, a 6th Final Four is bounce-back moment

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A seat at the 182-year-old French Quarter restaurant that invented Oysters Rockefeller and mastered Baked Alaska is virtually impossible to get this week as the first NCAA men's Final Four without pandemic restrictions in three years comes to this historic port city near the mouth of the Mississippi River. It's a simultaneously joyous and frustrating time for Lisa Blount, whose family operates Antoine's — a restaurant which opened in 1840, only had French menus for most of its

  • Sri Lankans protest near president's residence

    MIRIHANA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police fired tear gas and a water canon on thousands of people protesting Thursday near the private residence of the country’s president, demanding his resignation as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles with its worst economic crisis. Police later enforced curfew in several suburban areas of the capital, Colombo because the protests wouldn't subside. Protestors demonstrated, shouting slogans condemning the long power cuts and shortages of essentials, alo

  • Additional support necessary to meet new EV sales mandates: Automakers

    CALGARY — Canadian automakers say the dollar value of an existing federal incentive for consumers who purchase electric vehicles will need to triple in order for the Liberal government to be successful with its ambitious new EV sales mandates. In its sweeping new emissions reduction plan tabled this week in the House of Commons, the government said it will require 20 per cent of all new light vehicles sold in Canada to be zero-emission by 2026, and 60 per cent by 2030. The government wants 100 p

  • S&P/TSX composite falls but ends quarter with best month since October

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved lower due to pessimism about the war in Ukraine and a drop in crude oil prices but Thursday's movement belied its strong performance in the first quarter, with March being the best month since October. The market rallied earlier this week on hopes for a peace deal, but recent news has been more negative and is mostly what's been driving the weakness in global markets over the past two days, said Jules Boudreau, economist at Mackenzie Investments. The S&P

  • Retirement: How the SECURE Act 2.0 helps with ‘the most important part’ of saving, Bogart CEO says

    Bogart Wealth CEO and President James E. Bogart joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the House passing the SECURE Act 2.0 and what that means for Americans' retirement savings.

  • Markets end the day in the red, financials and communications among the biggest losers

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the markets and sectors closing the day in the red, in addition to the meme stocks, the EV space, Chinese stocks, ARK ETF components, and the travel stocks.

  • COVID pandemic's end may bring turbulence for US health care

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures. Winding down those policies could begin as early as the summer. That could force an estimated 15 million Medicaid recipients to find new sources of coverage, require congressional action to preserve broad telehealth access for Medicare enrollees, and scr

  • US will require valves on new pipelines to prevent disasters

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials on Thursday adopted a rule aimed at reducing deaths and environmental damage from oil and gas pipeline ruptures — a long-delayed response to fatal explosions and massive spills that have occurred over decades in California, Michigan, New Jersey and other states. But safety advocates said the move by the U.S. Transportation Department would not have averted the accidents that prompted the new rule. That’s because it applies only to new pipelines and not to hu

  • Nanaimo RCMP arrest man for alleged homophobic attack at student party

    Police in Nanaimo, B.C., have arrested a 19-year-old man allegedly involved in an assault on a gay student from Vancouver Island University. Nanaimo RCMP said the suspect turned himself in to police on Tuesday around 10 p.m. PT. He had been identified early on in the investigation, a police spokesperson said. "He was aware that we were looking for him," Const. Gary O'Brien told CBC News on Wednesday. "What we are looking for is people who were at that party who have not come forward. "We know th

  • Vancouver council picks spots for 3 stations on proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC

    Next stops: Macdonald Street, Alma Street and Jericho Lands. If the City of Vancouver had its way, that's where stations for the proposed UBC SkyTrain extension would be located. "This decision brings us one step closer to extending SkyTrain all the way to UBC and linking it to the entire region," Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in a statement. "Broadway is the second largest economic area in B.C., and a rapid connection to UBC will foster new jobs and innovation while combating climate change and re

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses to cap worst quarter in 2 years

    Stocks fell Thursday to close out a turbulent quarter in the red as investors weighed a decision by President Joe Biden to carry out the largest oil release ever from the country's strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to mitigate spiking energy prices.

  • French authorities froze the ownership of 2 helicopters linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, report says

    Two helicopters linked to Alisher Usmanov were seized by French authorities, according to Forbes. The Russian oligarch's spokesperson said he did not own them.

  • Stocks end lower, ending market's worst quarter in 2 years

    NEW YORK — A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.5%. Both indexes also notched gains f

  • Satellite modems nexus of worst cyberattack of Ukraine war

    A malicious software command that immediately crippled tens of thousands of modems across Europe anchored the cyberattack on a satellite network used by Ukraine’s government and military just as Russia invaded, the satellite owner disclosed Wednesday. The owner, U.S.-based Viasat, issued a statement providing details for the first time of how the most serious known cyberattack of the Russia-Ukraine war unfolded. The wide-ranging attack affected users from Poland to France, getting quick notice b

  • These 3 Tech Giants' Massive Successes Have Brought About Unfavorable Attention

    There has been an intriguing development involving tech giants that have brought about a heightened level of risk.

  • Apple looks for new memory chip suppliers, including China: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to report that Apple is looking for new memory chip suppliers.

  • Ukrainian president takes aim at imports of Russian diamonds

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Belgian lawmakers for more help and took aim at the continued import of Russian diamonds to Belgium's port of Antwerp on Thursday while repeating calls for a no-fly zone over his country. Zelenskyy’s video address at the parliament elicited a long round of warm applause, but Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo reiterated the Western stance that NATO is not a party in the war. “And it should not become one,” he added. “You have been pleading for