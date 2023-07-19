Grassroots groups say Canada won't meet UN Sustainable Development Goals, lacks data

OTTAWA — A coalition of grassroots groups says Canada won't meet goals it set for 2030 as part of a United Nations initiative to bridge inequities around the world.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a series of benchmarks around issues such as poverty and gender equality that states have agreed to pursue at home while funding programs to help developing countries.

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says Ottawa is making good progress on these goals in Canada, telling a review body in New York City this morning about policies including daycare reform.

Yet a coalition of civil-society groups that also sent a delegation to the UN body says Canada lacks adequate data and consultation procedures to get a sense of how different groups are faring, particularly Indigenous Peoples and those with disabilities.

The organizations, which also advocate for women and older Canadians, note that Canada is not on track to meet multiple targets by the deadline seven years from now.

Gould responded that she invites such criticism and says she will be following up with the groups.

