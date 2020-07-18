Grassroots football gets green light to return to the training ground

Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The phased return of outdoor competitive grassroots football in England has been confirmed, with amateur and youth clubs allowed to return to proper training immediately, the Football Association has announced.

Up until 31 July groups of a maximum 30 people, including coaches, will be able to return to competitive training before pre-season friendlies, which can take place from the beginning of August. Competitions are expected to begin the month after.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Grassroots football, in tandem with the professional sport, was suspended in March due to fears over coronavirus transmission, with the new season set to start about a month after it would have done in normal times.

The new guidance comes with protocols to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading, including no goal celebrations and disinfecting of equipment.

It comes after playoffs in the National League, the highest level of non-professional football in England, got back under way on Friday. The return of the competitive grassroots game is certain to bring delight and relief to hundreds of thousands of players and spectators.

James Kendall, the director of football development at the FA, said: “The past few months have been some of the most challenging times not just for football, but across society, and today’s news will be welcomed by the grassroots football community all over the country.

“Now that we are able to look ahead to the new season, it’s crucial that we continue to do all we can to follow safety measures, both as advised by the government and specifically for football.”

However, Ollie Bayliss, BBC football commentator and presenter of The Non-League Show, called for clarity on the issue of spectators, saying that the return of non-league fans had not been approved.

The FA has submitted a separate proposal to the DCMS for the return of non-league fans.



It hasn’t yet been approved.



The aim has always been to start non-league WITH fans.



Hopefully we’ll get clarity on whether fans can return from September.



An extract from an FA letter⬇️ pic.twitter.com/q2I0zGcYdz















— Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) July 18, 2020

The FA stressed that the return to competitive football should only happen once clubs and facility providers had planned comprehensively and completed risk assessments.

Story continues

In contrast to the professional game, where players are subject to regular tests, the guidance states players and coaches should self-assess for coronavirus symptoms before every training session or match and should not participate or attend if symptomatic or living in a household with anybody exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory infection.

“Competitive match play is permitted, with social distancing in place before and after the match, and in any breaks in play,” it said.

“Players and officials should sanitise hands before and after a game as well as [in] scheduled breaks throughout a game or training session. Ball handling should be kept to a minimum with most contact via a boot and the ball disinfected in breaks of play.”

Related: Spectators could return to sporting events in England on 1 October

It added: “Goal celebrations should be avoided. Equipment should not be shared, and goalkeepers should ensure they disinfect their gloves regularly in breaks in training or matches and thoroughly afterwards. Where possible, coaches should only handle equipment in training.

“Where possible, players, coaches and officials should arrive changed and shower at home. Use of changing and shower facilities must follow government advice on the use of indoor facilities.”

Clubs have also been requested to keep a record of attendees at a match or training session, including their contact details, to support NHS test and trace. Indoor football and futsal are not yet permitted.