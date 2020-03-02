Grasshopper series: Stetina wins in Super Sweetwater
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Peter Stetina won round two of the Grasshopper Adventure Series over the weekend at Super Sweetwater, beating Sandy Floren by 10 seconds and Colin Joyce by 34 seconds. Geoff Kabush, who won the first race of the series ahead of Stetina, finished fifth at 1:41 back.
Stetina, the former Trek-Segafredo rider, joined the lead group that separated from the rest of the bunch on the first major climb of the day, a gravel ascent near the beginning of the mostly paved route after a final gravel climb had to be cut because of road closures.
The race of attrition whittled the lead group down to just a handful of contenders in the closing kilometres, with Stetina having the most left in his tank for the finale at the end of the 145km test.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Peter Stetina
3:05:35
2
Sandy Floren
0:00:10
3
Colin Joyce
0:00:34
4
Brennan Wertz
0:01:11
5
Geoff Kabush
0:01:41
6
Nate English
0:02:05
7
Tyler Williams
8
Chris Baird
0:02:38
9
Jonathan Baker
0:02:44
10
Dominik Cinka
0:02:47
11
John Borstelmann
0:03:10
12
Jovanni Stefani
0:03:26
13
Gavin Murray
0:04:00
14
Zach Morvant
0:04:13
15
Naveen Molloy
0:05:37
16
Kirk Carlsen
0:05:39
17
Tyler Ackerson
0:05:50
18
Keelan Ontiveros
0:07:25
19
Christopher Craig
0:08:06
20
Lucas Paz
0:08:31
21
Erik Hammerquist
0:13:10
22
Ben Delaney
0:13:11
23
Kyle Schirrmacher
0:13:26
24
Jordan Kestler
0:14:48
25
Caleb Holtzinger
0:17:17
26
Chaz Christiensen
0:20:13
27
Ryan Wei
0:20:27
28
Greg Mccullough
0:28:29
29
Michael van de Hann
0:29:12
30
Max Korus
0:29:14
31
Creighton Gruber
0:29:15
32
Ariel Herrmann
0:31:01
33
Tym Lang
0:33:58
34
Nicholas Kupiak
0:36:44
35
Jackson Duncan
0:37:01
36
Marshall Opel
0:47:48
37
Noah Hayes
0:53:33
38
Nick Jenkins
0:54:52
39
Jd Bergmann
1:05:16
40
Alvin Escajeda
1:06:51
41
Matt Hornland