Grasshopper series: Stetina wins in Super Sweetwater

The podium: Peter Stetina, Sandy Floren and Colin Joyce

Junior winner Taj Krieger on the move

Peter Stetina won round two of the Grasshopper Adventure Series over the weekend at Super Sweetwater, beating Sandy Floren by 10 seconds and Colin Joyce by 34 seconds. Geoff Kabush, who won the first race of the series ahead of Stetina, finished fifth at 1:41 back.

Stetina, the former Trek-Segafredo rider, joined the lead group that separated from the rest of the bunch on the first major climb of the day, a gravel ascent near the beginning of the mostly paved route after a final gravel climb had to be cut because of road closures.

The race of attrition whittled the lead group down to just a handful of contenders in the closing kilometres, with Stetina having the most left in his tank for the finale at the end of the 145km test.



