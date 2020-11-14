Grasshopper Film Acquires ‘Maɬni-Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore’ Docu; ICM Signs Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin; Anthony Molinari Cast In ‘The Last Deal’ – Briefs

Grasshopper Film has secured the U.S. distribution rights to Maɬni-Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore, the Sky Hopinka-directed documentary that had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It’s slated to screen this month as part of Film at Lincoln Center’s Art of the Real festival before heading to theaters in 2021, followed by a VOD and home video release.

The docu explores the origin of the death myth from the Chinookan people in the Pacific Northwest, Malni (pronounced: moth-nee) and follows two people as they wander through their surrounding nature, the spirit world, and something much deeper inside. At its center are Sweetwater Sahme and Jordan Mercier, who take separate paths contemplating their afterlife, rebirth, and death.

In addition, the pic features Travis Mercier, Tony Johnson, The Grand Ronde Canoe Family, and The Chinook Nation Canoe Family.

The rights deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey, President/Founder of Grasshopper Film, with the film’s executive producer, Steve Holmgren.

Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas including voiceover and animation. As an instructor, Oyeneyin’s mission to both on and off the bike “create great change” and inspire, connect, motivate, and stand for good.

A Texas native of Nigerian descent, Oyeneyin has been featured on The TODAY Show, The New York Times, Access Live, and Women’s Health. She recently launched S.P.E.A.K., an Instagram Live series which highlights the experiences and voices of those dealing with adversity by providing tools and guidance to living a life of acceptance, love, and equality. Featured guests include as Venus Williams, Common, six-time Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix and Amerie.

Oyeneyin is managed by Kim Harvey.

Anthony Molinari (Tenet), Sala Baker (Deadpool 2), Mike Ferguson (Animal Kingdom) are set to star in The Last Deal, an action-drama written and directed by Jonathan Salemi. Currently shooting in Los Angeles, the film follows a black market marijuana dealer that gets squeezed out of the business when marijuana becomes legal in 2018. With no other option, he coordinates a deal that goes bad. Rounding out the cast are Mister Fitzgerald, Jeffri Lauren, and Gigi Gustin. Carl Ciarfalio, Aaron Roberts, and Tracy Martin as producing the pic, which is said to have employed a large percentage of U.S. Military Veterans both in front and behind the camera. Salemi serves as an executive producer, through his company L.A.N.E. 38, along with Danny Simeone. Molinari is repped by Activity, Baker is repped by Liquid Studios Ent, and Ferguson is with CESD Talent.

